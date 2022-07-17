Sheriff's Office investigating possible Sunday morning homicide

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on Maria Sorrell Road.

According to a press release from BCSO, deputies responded to a report of a man lying in the road shortly after 1:30, and found a victim who had sustained gunshot wounds and appeared critically injured.

Despite first aid measures from deputies present on the scene, the victim died before Emergency Medical Services arrived.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

While at the scene, officers received a report of a vehicle fire not far from the incident they were working.

Fire units responded and extinguished the fire and investigators recovered the vehicle, although there is no direct evidence the two incidents are related at this time, according to the release.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is requested to contact Investigator Reid Odom at 912.764.1785.