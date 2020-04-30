Sheriff: Deputy shoots dog in self-defense

A Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputy shot a dog Thursday after stopping to check on a suspicious situation.

Deputy Stephen Herndon was on routine patrol on Harville Road when he noticed a home with a door standing open. Concerned that “something might be wrong, he exited his patrol vehicle and began to knock on the siding next to the door to try to get someone's attention,” said Bulloch County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Bill Black.

No one immediately came to the door, but two dogs rushed to the open door, he said. They “appeared to Herndon to be pit bulls or part pit bulls.” Herndon then started away from the door, and one dog stopped. However, “the second dog gave chase,” he said. “When the dog was only a few feet away, and Herndon had no path of egress, he fired at the dog.”

Just three weeks before, Herndon was bitten by a dog while responding to a call, Black said. His wounds required medical treatment.

After shooting the dog Thursday, Herndon assisted the owner and followed him to a local veterinary office, where the dog reportedly died, he said.

Black relayed a message from Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown about the incident.

“Sheriff Brown would like the public to know that he encourages his deputies to stop and investigate when they feel criminal activity may be a foot or there is some other need for assistance,” Black told the Statesboro Herald.

“Sheriff Brown also stated that, although this is an unfortunate incident, he understands his deputies must protect themselves from injury, and it appears from all the information available that the actions taken were justified,” Black said

Efforts to reach the dog’s owner Thursday were unsuccessful.

