Sheila Kegebein earns EGRMC's latest DAISY Award

Sheila Kegebein, RN, was recently awarded the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. After leaving EGRMC for a brief period, Sheila began nursing at EGRMC again in 2015 in the Cardiac Care Unit.

Kegebein received multiple nominations for this award, and below are some excerpts:

“I don’t know of another nurse, or human for that matter, that is more compassionate than Sheila. She is the epitome of grace and calm under pressure. Sheila is such a team player, and never refuses to help even when she has several things going on herself. Everyone should aspire to be more like Sheila.”

“Mrs. Sheila is exactly the nurse I want to be. She puts her patients and coworkers first, and remains calm and level-headed in all situations. Sheila is willing to help and teach, as she is extremely knowledgeable. She always goes the extra mile for her patients. Sheila is just an amazing, caring, smart, and compassionate nurse. You won’t find anyone better.”

“Mrs. Sheila has taught all of us something. She takes the time to teach and explain, and makes me feel safe. Every person I know loves her, admires her, and respects her. There isn’t anyone more deserving of recognition.”

“Have you ever had that one person you always look forward to working with…your calm in the middle of the storm? That is Mrs. Sheila. She is the ‘mom’ of CCU.”

“Sheila epitomizes compassion in dealing with developing nurses and families during their most stressful and needful times. She is an excellent communicator, wholly beloved by peers and patients. Sheila is selfless in sharing her expertise with new staff. ‘WWSD’ – What would Sheila do – is a credo to excel both personally and professionally.”

Nurses may be nominated for the DAISY Award by patients, family members, and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at EGRMC, upon review of all nominations. Each Honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an "Extraordinary Nurse."

The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people." Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin, bouquet of daisies, a banner to hang in their respective department, fresh baked cinnamon rolls for their team, and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called ‘A Healer’s Touch’, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

“We are proud to be among the hospital systems participating in The DAISY Award program,” said Stephen Pennington, CEO of East Georgia Regional Medical Center. “Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides another way for us to do that.”



