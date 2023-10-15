Setting up the 2023 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair

Members of the Statesboro Kiwanis Club are putting the final touches on preparations for the 61st Annual Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair that begins Monday with the traditional parade down Main Street in Statesboro. There will be new rides, more food vendors, a variety of bands and other entertainment as well as the traditional agricultural exhibits and exciting midway in 2023.
The Fair kicks off with the annual parade on Monday at 5 p.m., with the fairgrounds opening at 6 p.m. and running through Saturday, Oct. 21.
Fair hours for 2023 will be 6 p.m. to midnight, Monday; 4 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday; and noon to midnight to close the 2023 Fair on Saturday, Oct. 21.
Admission prices will stay the same. Gate admission is $10, and advance tickets bought online at kiwanisogeecheefair.org are $8. Children age 5 and younger are admitted free.