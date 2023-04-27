Serving their communities

High school students in Portal and Statesboro are learning to serve their communities through a special program from Chick-fil-A.



According to a release from Bulloch County Schools, Portal Middle High and Statesboro High both established a Chick-fil-A Leader Academy chapter at their schools. The national high school leadership program is sponsored by the restaurant chain's owner operators, and it focuses on re-imagining high school leadership and encouraging students to make an impact through action.

David Boykin, the Statesboro Chick-fil-A's owner operator, has invested in the program's success locally by providing seed capital in the form of two microgrants to cover the cost of the two chapters' initial start-up fees.

"We are very grateful to David Boykin for providing this opportunity for high school students," said Justin Chester, the assistant principal and athletic director for Portal, who is using the program as a way to help build leadership skills among a core group of his school's student athletes.

At Statesboro High, the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy is now one of the extra-curricular offerings open to any interested students. Faculty advisors Amanda Wheeler and John Stone have already guided students to complete a "Do Good December" community service project earlier this year, which collected donated items for two teen group homes in Bulloch County.

On Saturday, they will host their second community event to raise funds for Marcella's Community SafeHouse, Inc. and Caring & Sharing Home for Boys, two foster homes in Bulloch County.

"The students are hosting a yard sale in the Statesboro High cafeteria on Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to noon," Wheeler said. "The public is invited to rent a 12-foot table for $25 and keep the proceeds from their own sales. The table rentals, concessions, and any donated funds will be given to the two foster homes. The public is also invited to come and browse the variety of items for sale."

To rent a table, register online here or email John Stone at jcstone@bullochschools.org.