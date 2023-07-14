Second suspect arrested in two Bulloch armed robberies

A Millen woman was arrested Thursday in connection with two armed robberies at stores in Bulloch County earlier this year.

Jalayah Adams,19, faces two charges of armed robbery for incidents that occurred at the Dollar General on Highway 80 West at Akins Pond Road and at the J and T Minute Mart on Highway 25. Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Bill Black said the J and T robbery took place Jan. 21, while the Dollar General was robbed Feb. 7.

In June, the Sheriff’s Office charged Cordell Cobb with robbing the same Dollar General and the J and T Minute Mart. At the time, Black said there may be additional suspects in the case and the investigation was ongoing.

On Friday, Black said Adams, of Highway 25 in Millen, was the other suspect.

Cobb, 22, was arrested June 16 at his Midville home in Burke County for a robbery in Glascock County.

Also, Cobb is charged with two robberies in Statesboro. Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department said in a release that SPD Patrol officers responded at 2:39 a.m. June 1 to the Enmarket at 1690 Fair Rd for a reported armed robbery. The clerk told officers that a man with a firearm entered the store, took money from the register and fled, Akins said.

Cordell Cobb



Less than two hours later, at 4:05 a.m., Akins said the same man entered the Enmark at 565 Northside Drive East and robbed the clerk at that location. No one was injured in either incident.

“In the days that followed, detectives released surveillance footage of a distinctive insignia on the robber’s jacket and networked with other agencies in Eastern Georgia on similar cases,” Akins said.

Based on a collaborative effort between various state and local agencies, Cobb was taken into custody by agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and law enforcement in Burke County, June 16.

Akins said Cobb is charged with a variety of offenses in several jurisdictions and “will at some point be returned to Bulloch County for processing” on armed robbery charges for the two incidents in Statesboro June 1.

Black said members of the Bulloch County Criminal Investigations Division began actively investigating the robberies immediately following the initial incidents.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Senior Detective Ben Purvis at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com or by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus your message.