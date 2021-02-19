Second man arrested in ‘Cherryhead’ Howard murder

A second arrest was made Wednesday in the Jan. 28 murder of John Trivonne “Cherryhead” Howard.

Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro PD said Justin Deondre Bailey of Turner St., was taken into custody Wednesday in Chatham County. Eliza John Boyd of Mikell St., was arrested last week and charged with the shooting death of Howard behind Blakewood Apartments on East Olliff St.

Following Boyd’s arrest on Feb. 10, Akins said “additional arrests will be forthcoming in this case.”

Bailey, 26, faces charges of murder, aggravated assault gun, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit felonies, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

Boyd, 32, faces a single charge of murder.

Both are in the Bulloch County Jail pending further action.

On Feb. 5, Howard’s mother, Sherman Lewis, and uncle, Michael Howard, spoke at a news conference at the Statesboro Police Department requesting people who were present when their son and nephew was shot to come forward and help police with the investigation..

Howard wasn’t a resident at the Blakewood complex but had gone there Jan. 28 for an informal social gathering. Hit by multiple gunshots, he had fallen behind one of the apartments when police received the call at 7:41 p.m.

At the press conference, Akins said the shooting may have been the result of a conflict limited to a single day. The gathering that evening involved a cookout among people who knew each other, he said. A number of individuals apparently fled the scene after the shooting, Akins said.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Det. James Winskey or Det. Katie Reese at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.