SEB, SHS air rifle teams compete in first Edward J. Callow Match

The precision air rifle teams from Southeast Bulloch High School and Statesboro High School competed Jan. 14 in the inaugural Edward J. Callow Memorial Match at the Georgia Southern Shooting Sports Education Center.

Southeast Bulloch edged Statesboro to claim the trophy that is named in memory of Edward J. Callow, a World War II veteran who passed away in November 2021.

“There are 127 rifle teams in the state and only the top three get a trophy,” said Jeff Odegaard, head coach for the SEB team. “This team is always seeing others bringing back trophies, so to bring one of their own is a big deal.”

The event was designed to celebrate the competitive spirit while also encouraging camaraderie between the two school rifle teams. Precision air rifle is a GHSA sport for both schools.

Medals were presented to the top three shooters from each school.

Top three SEB – 1. Yarbo Fu; 2. Dalton Bouknight; 3. Launie Coleman.

Top three SHS – 1. Katlyn Sullivan; 2. Roderick Uribe; 3.Yeongseo Oh.



