SEB flag football team raising funds for 2023 championship rings

In December, the Southeast Bulloch High School flag football team won a third consecutive state championship and maintained a perfect record – 62-0 – since the program was launched in 2021.

The team recently began a campaign to raise funds so the school can purchase a ring for each of the 28 members of the 2023 championship team to celebrate their title.

A ring ceremony for the 2022 champions was held last May and the 2023 team is working with locally-owned Helpful Tees on the fundraising campaign. While the Bulloch County school district provides funds to schools for facilities and coaches, additional expenses, such as travel, equipment, uniforms, officials and, ultimately, championship rings, are not covered by the district.

In this file photo from May 2023, Southeast Bulloch High School flag football star Delaney Thames receives her 2022 state championship ring from coach Marci Cochran, far left. The 2023 state championship team is currently raising funds so the school can purchase championship rings. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/file



The fundraising campaign is running through Jan. 31 and proceeds from the purchase of specially-made shirts will help Southeast Bulloch High School purchase rings for the players.

Anyone interested in purchasing a shirt can do so at

https://helpfultees.com/products/sebhs-3-peat-shirts-ends-1-31-24

Helpful Tees is a social fundraising platform that helps individuals and groups raise money and awareness for causes that they care about through the sales of customized clothing.

Denys Miller, owner of Catalyst Promotions, Davis Marketing Company and Helpful Tees, said: “At the end of a campaign, we ship the shirts and send the funds that were raised to you, your charity or your organization. Helpful Tees is 100% free to use, and if your campaign generates a profit, we pass those funds along to you at the end of your campaign.”

Miller said he has been a long-time supporter of Southeast Bulloch and is excited to help the team raise the money to purchase the “well-deserved championship rings.”

The team, currently ranked No. 1 in Georgia, begins practicing for the 2024 season in September with regular season games in October and November and playoffs in December.

To learn more, visit www.helpfultees.com