Search continues for missing Bulloch man

The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office said Thursday the search for a Bulloch man missing since Feb. 2 "continues."

According to a release earlier this week from the Sheriff's Office, Jeffrey Denver Haymons, 59, was last seen that Friday evening. His vehicle, a white 2000 Ford Expedition, was found Saturday morning at Williams Landing at the Ogeechee River in northern Bulloch County, off Old River Road North and Macedonia Road.

No other details about the incident have been released.

The Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance from the public regarding any contact with Haymons since Saturday, Feb. 3.

Haymons is white and may have been wearing Khaki pants with a Columbia fishing shirt of an unknown color, or a camouflage shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Haymons, or anyone who has seen or spoken to him since Saturday, is asked to call the Bulloch County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Division at (912) 764-1744, or Investigator Pre Cone at (912) 764-1703.