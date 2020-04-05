Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Lingenfelser

As I sit down to write today’s column, the one that’s usually celebratory and exciting — the last to run before Easter Sunday, I feel sad and a little unsure. It is an odd thing to realize we may be unable to physically attend church and still quarantined on the most exciting Christian holiday of the year.

If anything, these days at home are making me appreciate togetherness even more. My church has been streamed online the last few weeks, and even my community group has met on Zoom. While I am certainly thankful for technology, it is not the same.

On one hand, it is an amazing thing to witness - this unique and unprecedented time in our nation’s history. I have been enamored with the role of technology and all the great human stories coming out of the crisis. To see restaurants stepping up to feed entire hospital staff, local companies making hand sanitizer to fill in the shortage and average people making masks for healthcare workers is truly inspiring. America, the beautiful.

In California, one community has decided to take part in a socially distant egg hunt, with large colorful pop-up eggs, made from materials at home, placed in their front yards, windows and driveways as symbols of hope and joy during this uncertain time. The ingenuity and creativity we’re witnessing is such a testament to the human spirit.

This Easter may look a little different, but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate. Instead of making a large ham for Easter dinner, why not opt for Easter brunch for two? My cheddar buttermilk biscuits with country ham and local honey are Some Kinda Good, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the risen Savior than with a risen biscuit.

A note on country ham: This stuff is salt cured, meaning you don’t need to add any additional salt. You can find country ham in the same section of the grocery store where the large hams are sold, often in small packages, already sliced.

Make sure you choose thinly sliced, because that is the best way to eat it on a biscuit. I soak the slices in a bowl of warm water to reduce the saltiness for about 5 minutes before cooking.

Cheddar Buttermilk Biscuits







2 1/4 cups of all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 stick cold unsalted butter, diced

1/4 cup of sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1 cup buttermilk

1 tablespoon melted butter, for brushing





Pre-heat oven to 450 degrees. Whisk together dry ingredients. Add cubed butter and incorporate with fingers until flour mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add cheese, then fold in buttermilk, just until the dough comes together. Flour your countertop, and turn the dough out onto the surface. Pat it into a rectangle, about a 1/2 of an inch thick. Cut the biscuits into 9 individual portions, or use a biscuit cutter. You can even use a round drinking glass (just be sure to flour the rim beforehand, so the dough releases easily).





Place the biscuits in a greased cast iron skillet or on a greased baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes, until the biscuits have risen. During the last few minutes, I like to turn the broiler on to get the top of the biscuits to achieve that beautiful golden brown color. When they come out of the oven, finish them off with more melted butter.





Country Ham

Soak country ham slices in a bowl of warm water for 5 minutes and drain. Pat the ham slices dry. Add about a tablespoon of vegetable oil to a medium skillet over high heat. Sear ham slices for about 2 minutes on each side and place 1 slice in each biscuit. Drizzle ham biscuits with honey and feast.



