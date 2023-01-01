Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

We made it to the end of another year, y’all.

I had a little time off recently, so I headed South on 95, and landed on St. Simons Island for a mini-solo vacation to steal away a few days to reflect on 2022 and the new year ahead. My husband had to work, so I took the opportunity to make the most of my holiday break.

I managed to get a last minute reservation at the most quaint hotel in the Village, complete with a balcony smack dab in the middle of the Spanish moss covered oak trees, overlooking a somewhat quiet street. Arriving on the Island in December felt a bit like a Hallmark movie. The palm trees were wrapped in velvet red ribbon and strown with white lights. Inside the Bed and Breakfast, a crackling fireplace roared with inviting chairs placed in front. Coffee, tea and fresh baked cookies greeted guests. After checking in, I made my way to my room on the second floor to find chocolates in the shape of seashells and seahorses waiting on the plush bed. A one-size-fits-most robe was folded neatly in the dresser drawer and Starbucks espresso and coffees beckoned one over to the espresso machine, complete with a pair of white mug and plate sets. There were two leather chairs and a matching ottoman draped with fur blankets, and I couldn’t have dreamed up a more relaxing setting if I had tried.

I settled in and despite being within walking distance to everything, I wasn’t motivated to leave the room. I opened the charming French doors to the balcony to breathe in the fresh air, and satisfied with the view, I plugged in the espresso machine - dark roast for me - pulled a good book from my bag and sat in the leather chair with my feet up to read. Traveling solo has its benefits: you don’t have to meet anyone, there’s no schedule to follow, no pressure to dress up or even wear make-up. I reveled in my hard earned “me” time. This was self-care at its finest.

After a good hour with my book, I decided to take a stroll to the Village to pop into some of my favorite shops. I made it to the Pier just in time for golden hour to watch the sun go down over the Atlantic ocean in a beautiful display of purple, orange and yellow colors. Once that sun went down, so did the temperature and I hustled back to my room to get ready for dinner. Luckily, I scored a high-top table in the bar area of a popular restaurant, for which no reservations were available. I dined on crab stuffed hushpuppies with chive aioli, and Tripletail Georgia white fish over orzo pasta. A dirty martini with gin and two olives was my drink of choice.

Back in my room to call it a day, I decided on a nightcap, another espresso. This time I’d try the blonde brew. The warm liquid was soothing in the record winter cold. I flipped through my new cookbook, Ina Garten’s Go-To Dinners, a Christmas gift from mom. Come time for bed, I laid down to rest but for some reason sleep just wouldn’t come. I knew I was excited for the next day, but I usually did not have any trouble resting. I tossed and turned, adjusted the fan and looked at my phone to check the time. Why couldn’t I sleep? The bed was ultra comfortable, complete with a down comforter and the softest pillows.

At about 4 a.m., it hit me. The espressos! Ounce for ounce, espresso has more caffeine than coffee. I had gotten so excited about the fun of it all, I wasn’t even thinking about the caffeine. I finally fell asleep at about 5 a.m. that morning and thankfully didn’t have anywhere to be the next day, but in front of the fire, with well, another espresso.

Sometimes, that’s just the way it goes. As this year comes to an end, I hope you find some time to do the things you love, to step away from the routine and enjoy a sunset, a good restaurant or book. Take time for whatever brings you joy, no matter how small. Because sometimes life is just plain hard, and we could all use a little rest and relaxation.

Have a Happy New Year.

Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef and the author of the best-selling memoir “Some Kinda Good.” Featured in Forbes, on Food Network and ABC, she writes about Southern, coastal cuisine, locally sourced and in season.

