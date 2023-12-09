"Scrooge" this weekend at Statesboro High

The Statesboro Fine Art Department is staging "Scrooge" this weekend. Scrooge is a musical retelling of Charles Dickens' novella A Christmas Carol.

Statesboro High drama teacher Eddie Frazier directs and stars as the old, bitter miser in the enduring tale of self-redemption, courtesy of mysterious Christmas apparitions.

Show times are Saturday, December 9 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 10 at 3 p.m.



Tickets available online only at GoFan: https://gofan.co/app/school/GA11899. General admission is $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for students and children ages 12 and under. Click the following link for tickets!

A QR code will be available at the door to purchase tickets online.

