"Scrooge" this weekend at Statesboro High
SHS Fine Arts stages a musical version of the holiday classic
120823_SHS_SCROOGE_01.jpg
Ebenezer Scrooge, portrayed by Eddie Frazier, background left, and the Ghost of Christmas Past (Lydia Lippincot) watch as young Ebenezer (Van Rhodes) loses the love of his life Isabel (Nhi Dao) during a scene from Statesboro High's production of Scrooge. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The Statesboro Fine Art Department is staging "Scrooge" this weekend. Scrooge is a musical retelling of Charles Dickens'  novella A Christmas Carol

Statesboro High drama teacher Eddie Frazier directs and stars as the old, bitter miser in the enduring tale of self-redemption, courtesy of mysterious Christmas apparitions.

Show times are Saturday, December 9 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 10 at 3 p.m.

Tickets available online only at GoFan:  https://gofan.co/app/school/GA11899. General admission is $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for students and children ages 12 and under. Click the following link for tickets!

A QR code will be available at the door to purchase tickets online.

120823_SHS_SCROOGE_02.jpg
The Cratchet familiy, including Tiny Tim ((Elsa King) prepare for the holidays during a scene from Statesboro High's production of Scrooge. Scrooge is a musical retelling of Charles Dickens' classic novella A Christmas Carol. Scrooge is a musical retelling of Charles Dickens' classic novella A Christmas Carol. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
120823_SHS_SCROOGE_03.jpg
Ebenezer Scrooge (Eddie Frazier), left, is finally convinced that a visit from his diseased partner Jacob Marley (Bailey Bryson) is not a figment of his imagination during a scene from Statesboro High's production of Scrooge. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
120823_SHS_SCROOGE_04.jpg
The Widow Jenkins (Sydney Bonistall) sings the praises of Scrooge's death in the future during a scene from Statesboro High's production of Scrooge. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
120823_SHS_SCROOGE_05.jpg
A reformed Scrooge (Eddie Fraizer) delivers holiday cheer dressed as Father Christmas during a scene from Statesboro High's production of Scrooge. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
