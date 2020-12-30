Screven County investigating murder-suicide

Screven County Sheriff Mike Kile said investigators are looking into a murder-suicide that occurred Sunday night in Sylvania.

According to a report from WTOC-TV, Christopher Roberson met Porcha Carter at a laundromat on West Ogeechee St. to bring her their two children around 9 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing one shot and seeing Carter on the ground, then hearing another shot as Roberson fell to the ground.

Kile told WTOC: “There’s no reason for something like this to ever happen. Nothing’s gained by it. We’ve got a family that’s broken and two little children that’ll be raised without their parents.”

Sheriff Kile said Carter was a corrections officer and also was a dispatcher for the Screven County Sheriff’s Office. He told WTOC that officers had been called to break up previous arguments between the couple, but there was no violence involved.