By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Screven County investigating murder-suicide
crime-scene-tape

Screven County Sheriff Mike Kile said investigators are looking into a murder-suicide that occurred Sunday night in Sylvania.

According to a report from WTOC-TV, Christopher Roberson met Porcha Carter at a laundromat on West Ogeechee St. to bring her their two children around 9 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing one shot and seeing Carter on the ground, then hearing another shot as Roberson fell to the ground.

Kile told WTOC: “There’s no reason for something like this to ever happen. Nothing’s gained by it. We’ve got a family that’s broken and two little children that’ll be raised without their parents.”

Sheriff Kile said Carter was a corrections officer and also was a dispatcher for the Screven County Sheriff’s Office. He told WTOC that officers had been called to break up previous arguments between the couple, but there was no violence involved.

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter