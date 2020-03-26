Schools closed at least through April 24

Governor Brian Kemp announced on Thursday that all public schools must remain closed at least through April 24. Because national and state information about the coronavirus changes daily, we are unable to make decisions about when school will resume or if and when these days will be made up.

Free breakfast & lunch for children (updated to 49 sites)

Bulloch County Schools will continue to deliver bags of free meals to any children while we are closed. Meal service will continue through at least April 24, to 49 locations on weekdays (Monday – Friday). We are adding sites daily based on need, so check our website and social media for a current list of sites.