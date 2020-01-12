School system accepting nominations for gifted program

Bulloch County Schools will conduct a spring review of children who are nominated for gifted services.

The school district will consider nominations from teachers, parents, guardians, students or peers for any students who meet the specifications for consideration, said Hayley Greene, Public Relations director for Bulloch County Schools.

All nominations must be submitted to the school district's QUEST facilitator at each elementary or middle school no later than noon on Jan. 24. Online nomination forms for each elementary and middle school are available at www.bullochschools.org/gifted.

Once the nominations are closed, the eligibility team at each school will review the data submitted to determine if a student requires a formal evaluation for gifted services, Greene said.

A nomination does not guarantee formal evaluation. Gifted Services are based on need: therefore, the review team must establish that there is evidence of a need for services before evaluation can take place. At that time, the parents/guardians of the identified students will receive a “Permission to Test Form” to sign and return to their child's school, Greene said.

Testing will follow the receipt of the form. By May 22, 2020, the school district will mail an eligibility report to the home of each student that participates in a formal evaluation.

Kindergarten Students: As of the 2017-2018 school year, Greene said the school system will accept nominations for kindergarten students during the spring testing window. If a kindergarten student is referred for further testing, he or she will be tested at the beginning of the next school year as a first-grade student.