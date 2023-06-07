School district to hold public meeting June 12

School parents, guardians and the community are invited to a public meeting sponsored by Bulloch County Schools, Monday, June 12 at 4 p.m., in the board room of the William James Educational Complex, located at 150 Williams Road, in Statesboro.



According to a release from the school district, the purpose of the meeting is to provide the community a time to review and give input about the district's annual Consolidated Local Education Agency Improvement Plan.

The Improvement Plan combines school improvement planning requirements for all programs within the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) and the Georgia Professional Learning Program.

It eliminates the need for public school systems to submit separate plans for individual programs. It has three main components: (1) Individuals with Disabilities Education Act Plan descriptors; (2) School system profile; and (3) a Local Education Agency Implementation Plan.

The Improvement Plan must be reviewed and approved annually for the school district to receive funding for its state and federal programs.

For information, contact Michael Powell, Bulloch County Schools' director of federal programs, at (912) 212-8555 or mpowell@bulloch

schools.org.