Scholarship fund for military spouses set up at GS

A new scholarship fund designed specifically for the spouses of military service members has been established at Georgia Southern University.

Thanks to support from The Landings Military Family Relief Fund Inc., up to $3,000 is available per recipient, per semester, for a select number of spouses of active duty service members, who have completed one term as a full-time student and is in good academic standing with the University. Recipients can attend any Georgia Southern Campus in Savannah, Hinesville or Statesboro.

“This is the kind of scholarship that can really make a difference in someone’s life,” said Bob Longueira, a retired combat veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Landings Military Family Relief Fund in Savannah.

Longueira and retired Maj. Gen. John F. Sobke, a member of the board of the fund responsible for education and former president of the Landings Association, attended a signing ceremony for the new scholarship recently at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong campus in Savannah. Attending from the University were Trip Addison, vice president for University Advancement; Scot Lingrell, vice president for Enrollment Management, and retired Col. George L. Fredrick, director of Military & Veteran Services.

“It’s unusual to have a scholarship fund established for military spouses,” Lingrell said. “I want to thank the folks from The Landings for thinking creatively to help our military-affiliated students and those serving near one of our campuses.”

The Landings Military Spouse Academic Assistance Fund was established with an initial gift of $20,000. For more information, contact Georgia Southern’s Military & Veteran Services at (912) 478-8048.



