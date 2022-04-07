SC man indicted on mail theft charges in Statesboro

A man who referred to himself and his girlfriend as a “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” was indicted on multiple federal charges in U.S. District Court in Statesboro for the unlawful use of information gleaned in thefts from mailboxes, including at least four from the Statesboro area.

Michael H. Boatright, 33, of Chesterfield, S.C., is charged with conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and bank fraud; three counts of theft of mail; and one count of aggravated identity theft, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

At the same time, Boatright’s girlfriend Stephanie Michelle Lea Napier, 29, also of Chesterfield, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in March to an Information charging her with Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud.

At least four victims referenced in the indictment are residents of the Statesboro area, and agents from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Secret Service have identified more than 100 potential victims in Georgia, South Carolina and Florida, with actual and attempted financial losses of more than $500,000.

“These charges demonstrate the dedication of our law enforcement partners in identifying and tracking down activities that started with swiping mail from mailboxes and led all the way to identity theft and financial fraud,” Estes said. “Those determined to be responsible for such illegal activities will be held accountable.”

As described in the indictment returned during the April 2022 term of the U.S. District Court Grand Jury, Boatwright and Napier gave themselves the “Bonnie and Clyde” nickname in a period from about November 2020 to June 2021, as they were alleged to have driven around Georgia, South Carolina and Florida to steal mail from mailboxes, capturing personal identifying information from the stolen mail, and then using that information to take over victims’ bank accounts.

The indictment alleges the two stole, or attempted to steal, “hundreds of thousands of dollars from their many victims, and caused substantial non-monetary harm and headaches for countless victims.”

Estes applauded the work of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, the Statesboro Police Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, which contributed to the federal investigation.