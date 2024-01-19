By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Saying thanks to retiring Public Safety Director Ted Wynn
Colleagues, family and friends share stories at community reception
Retiring Bulloch County Safety Director Ted Wynn gets a hug from Sheriff Noel Brown as colleagues and friends share their thoughts and memories of Wynn's 32-year career during a drop-in reception at the Home Builders Association on Thursday, Jan. 18. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Ted Wynn was hired in 1991 as the county’s first 911 director to launch the centralized emergency dispatch service. 

The county leadership named him EMA director in 1992 and promoted him to public safety director soon after the Bulloch 911 center took its first call on Dec. 14, 1992. 

Ted Wynn shares a laugh with Deborah Thompson, left, and Animal Services employees as he bids farewell to colleagues and friends. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The position has grown to include administration of five departments, in addition to the EMA, within a Public Safety Division: Adult Probation, Animal Services, the EMS, the Fire Department and the 911 Center. 

Wynn will officially retire on Jan. 31. 

Bulloch County Commissioners Jappy Stringer, left, Anthony Simmons, top, and former commissioner Walter Gibson sign the guestbook as retiring Bulloch County Safety Director Ted Wynn bids farewell to colleagues and friends during a drop-in reception at the Home Builders Association on Thursday, Jan. 18. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

