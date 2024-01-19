Saying thanks to retiring Public Safety Director Ted Wynn

Ted Wynn was hired in 1991 as the county’s first 911 director to launch the centralized emergency dispatch service.

The county leadership named him EMA director in 1992 and promoted him to public safety director soon after the Bulloch 911 center took its first call on Dec. 14, 1992.

Ted Wynn shares a laugh with Deborah Thompson, left, and Animal Services employees as he bids farewell to colleagues and friends. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The position has grown to include administration of five departments, in addition to the EMA, within a Public Safety Division: Adult Probation, Animal Services, the EMS, the Fire Department and the 911 Center.

Wynn will officially retire on Jan. 31.