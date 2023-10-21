Saturday voting this Saturday and next

Saturday voting will be available 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today, Oct. 21, at the Bulloch County Annex in Statesboro for the Statesboro District 2 City Council race and for Register’s Town Council race. Meanwhile, Brooklet City Hall will host Saturday voting, also 9 a.m.-5p.m., in its liquor store referendum and a Brooklet Council race.

The same locations will be also be available for voting the next Saturday, Oct. 28, during the same hours. The Saturday voting opportunity starts one hour later than early voting on weekdays, when both these locations host in-person voting 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, until Nov. 3, in advance of the Tuesday, Nov. 7, regular Election Day.

During the first four and a half days of early voting, to 1 p.m. Friday, 63 Statesboro District 2 and Register voters had been through the line at the County Annex, reported Bulloch Election Supervisor Shontay Jones.

During the first five days, through 5 p.m. Friday, Brooklet had just eight early voters at its City Hall, said City Clerk Lori Phillips.

Georgia law mandates that two Saturdays for voting, as well as 15 days for weekday early voting, be provided in regular municipal elections.

On the ballots

Statesboro Council District 2 voters are deciding between incumbent council member Paulette Chavers and challenger Lawton Sack. No other Statesboro districts have elections.

Register, where all resident registered voters are eligible to vote for all council seats, has one contest, between Richard Cannady and Melanie Lynn Nessmith for currently vacant Council Seat 5. Seat 3 incumbent Tonya Boyd and Seat 4 incumbent Alfred L. Jones appear on the ballot unopposed.

Because the county Board of Elections and Registration office handles municipal elections under contract for the city of Statesboro and the town of Register, voters from Register who vote early also do so at the County Annex, 113 N. Main St., Suite 201, Statesboro.

But the city of Brooklet conducts its own elections, so the place for Brooklet residents to vote early in-person is Brooklet City Hall, 104 Church St., Brooklet.

Brooklet voters will answer “yes” or “no” to the referendum question, “Shall the issuance of licenses for the package sale of distilled spirits be approved?”

Brooklet also has a town-wide race for City Council Post 1 among candidates Seth Cannon, Melanie Garcia and Hubert Keith Roughton. That is the seat being vacated by Nicky Gwinnett, now unopposed to be Brooklet’s next mayor.

Council Member Bradley Anderson is unopposed for re-election to Post 2.