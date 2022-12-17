Santa to pay a visit to GeoVista in Statesboro next week

He’s making a list and checking it twice, and Santa Claus will make a pre-holiday stop next week at the GeoVista Credit Union branch in Statesboro to chat with area children, listen to their Christmas wishes and read them a story.

From 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, families are invited to drop by the branch at 620 South Zetterower Ave. to visit the jolly old elf, take photos of their children with Santa and read “T’was the Night Before Christmas.”

Also, every child will receive a special candy cane from Santa, said Steven Asplund, vice president of Sales and Business Development for GeoVista.

Asplund will be the “man behind the suit.” “Santa” is visiting every GeoVista branch in the area next week.

“It's going to be a fun week,” he said.

Asplund has never before taken on the “Santa” responsibility, so it will be a first for him, he said.

No worries, however, because Santa himself has centuries of experience when it comes to kids and Christmas. Asplund said Santa will be sure to tell every child “I will do my best to make your Christmas wishes come true,” even if a she or he asks for a pony or something else as challenging for him to fit into his sleigh.

“I was the jolliest and fattest and one of few male employees who would volunteer” to bring Santa to town, he said. “This is the first year we have done this. After the COVID pandemic, since the (safety mandates) were lifted, we want to get back into doing more for the community. We don’t know what we are expecting, but we know we will have fun.”

The visit and photos with Santa are free, he said, and he hopes families and enjoy his reading of the famous Christmas story.

“We are looking forward to it.”

In case families are unable to make it to GeoVista Wednesday, Santa promised he would keep all children in mind. A reading of “T’was the Night Before Christmas” will be posted on GeoVista’s Facebook page Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, Asplund said.

Holli Deal Saxon may be reached at (912) 243-7815.