S. Georgia man sentenced for distributing child pornography

A South Georgia man was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for distributing sexually explicit images of children.



Gary Kreitzman, 36, of Nahunta was sentenced to 142 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to distribution of child pornography, said Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood also ordered Kreitzman to register as a sex offender and to serve 10 years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“Children are re-victimized every time sexually exploitive images are shared,” Steinberg said. “We are committed to working with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable the predators who endanger our most vulnerable citizens.”

As described in court documents and testimony, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in July 2020, alerting agents to images of child pornography being transferred through an online chat application.

The investigation led the agents to Kreitzman’s residence, and during a search of the property, agents seized multiple electronic devices with hundreds of sexually explicit images of children. Kreitzman told investigators that he shared the images in the online chat application to gain access to more images.

“The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit is committed to protecting children from these predators,” said Chris Hosey, director of the GBI. “This federal prison sentence illustrates the results of a strong and united partnership amongst local, state, and federal agencies.”

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation may contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678, or online at https://report.cybertip.org/.



