Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in December and January by the Bulloch County Health Department. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.





Dec. 28

➤ Sonic At Buckhead, 880 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 91

Observed buildup in ice machine. Increase cleaning frequency of ice machine to prevent accumulation of debris/soil or mold. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by: 12/29/22.

Observed live roach crawling on the food prep surface. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed prep surface and then cleaned and sanitized the surface and area. Person in charge shall request an additional service from a certified pest control operator and provide documentation to the health authority.

The presence of insects, rodents and other pests shall be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises by: routinely inspecting incoming shipments of food and supplies; routinely inspecting the premises for evidence of pests; using methods, if pests are found, such as trapping devices or other means of pest control; or by eliminating harborage conditions. Correct by 12/31/22. Inspector: Quentin Smith.





Jan. 9

➤ Willingway, 311 Jones Mill Road

▲ Score: 92

Observed buildup on ice baffle of ice machine and buildup on the blade of can opener. Increase cleaning frequency. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by: 01/20/23. Observed debris on the shelves used for food storage. Observed buildup on the inside of the walk-in cooler. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by: 01/13/23. Observed dead roach near the ware-washing station in the kitchen. Dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents and other pests shall be removed from control devices and the premises at a frequency that prevents their accumulation, decomposition or the attraction of pests. Correct by: 01/13/23. Inspector: Smith.





Jan. 12

➤ Baldino's, 1204 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 83

Observed moldy bell peppers in walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded items. Observed expired potato salad in walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded product. Food conditions shall be safe, unadulterated and honestly presented. Corrected on-site. Observed black buildup on baffle in ice machine of soda fountain. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct By: 01/17/23. Observed potato salad and mac and cheese stored in front reach-in without proper date-marking. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared and held in a food establishment for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded when held at a temperature of 41 degrees F (5 degrees C) or below for a maximum of seven days. Correct by: 01/17/23. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Boro Sno (Mobile Unit), 413 South Main Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ Elliano's Coffee Company, 598 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed organic buildup on ice baffle of ice machine. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by: 01/17/23. Observed employee items stored above food products and observed employee food stored above food products in reach-in cooler. Designate areas for employee activity, located to prevent contamination of food, equipment, utensils, linens and single-service articles. Correct by: 01/17/23. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Waffle House #935, 609 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 93

Observed multiple food items -- burgers, waffle mix, etc. -- stored uncovered. Store the food in packages, covered containers or wrappings to protect from overhead contamination. Correct by: 01/17/23. Observed clean plates stored without overhead protection to prevent accumulation of debris and dust. Cleaned equipment and utensils, laundered linens and single-service and single-use articles shall be stored in a clean, dry location where they are not exposed to splash, dust or other contamination. Correct by: 01/17/23. Inspector: Smith.





Jan. 13

➤ Big Dog Snow Cones-Base of Operation, 8556 Clito Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed minor debris in bottom of reach-in freezer. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Big Dog Snow Cones-Mobile, 8556 Clito Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed single-use straws stored in bucket without wrapper. Single-use straws must be stored in wrapper to protect lip contact surface. Inspector: Robinson.





Jan. 16

➤ A Forceful Taste-Base of Operation, 140 West Main Street

▲ Score: 96

Observed no thermometers placed in cold-hold units. Observed exposed wood on walls in food storage areas. Observed cracked/damaged glass stove top in kitchen. Observed debris on walls. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ A Forceful Taste-Mobile, 140 West Main Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Robinson.





Jan. 17

➤ Mel's Lunchbox and Catering, 80 Lanier Road, Pembroke

▲ Score: 96

No certified food safety manager certificate. Advised person in charge must be certified. Inspector: Aaron Jump.





Jan. 18

➤ Bourbon Grill & More, 10 Statesboro Mall

▲ Score: 87

Observed chicken dated 1/16/23 with internal temperature above 41 degrees F. Foods must be held at 41 degrees F or below until they are cooked or reheated to 165 degrees F; corrected on-site. Observed rice in hot-holding with internal temperature of 98 degrees F. Once rice is cooked, it must either be properly cooled to 41 degrees F or below, or hot-held above 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; rice discarded. Observed multiple potentially-hazardous foods not held at or above 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; foods discarded. Steam table is not working as designed. This must be repaired and table must hold foods at or above 135 degrees F. Clean non-food-contact surfaces of cooking equipment. Clean floors, walls, ceilings of greasy build-up. Call health department when steam table thermostat is repaired. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Checkers, 81 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 94

Observed hand sink in grill area inaccessible. Observed bucket in sink and sink with dirty water in it. Hand-washing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use. Corrected on-site; person in charge cleaned sink and made sink accessible to staff to wash hands in grill area. Observed multiple employee items stored throughout the kitchen and storage areas next to and above facility products. Designate areas for employee activity located so that food, equipment, linens and single-service and single-use articles are protected from contamination. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly stored employee items to prevent contamination. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Larry's Giant Subs, 701 Piedmont Loop

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Smith.

➤ Panda Kitchen, 325 Northside Drive East Suite A29

▲ Score: 97

Cloths in-use for wiping counters and other equipment surfaces shall be: held between uses in a chemical sanitizer solution at a concentration specified under Department of Public Health rules. Inspector: Jump.





Jan. 19

➤ Shuga Shack Lounge, 19 East Vine Street

▲ Score: 99

Observed minor debris under shelving. Observed chipping to paint on floors. Inspector: Robinson.





Jan. 20

➤ Panera Bread, 810 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 94

Observed organic black buildup on ice baffle of ice machines for drink fountains in lobby areas and drive thru area. Increase cleaning frequency of ice machines to prevent contamination. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by: 01/30/23. Observed debris on inside and outside of reach-in cooler. Observed debris on shelving for storing food items. Observed debris on outside of food equipment in food prep areas. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by: 01/23/23. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Peachtree Hams & Cafe, 607 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 96

Observed organic buildup on ice baffle of soda machine and ice machine in back of kitchen area. Increase cleaning of ice machines. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by: 01/30/23. Inspector: Smith.