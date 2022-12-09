'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' to be performed Saturday and Sunday at Statesboro High

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" coming to SHSStatesboro High drama teacher Eddie Frazier talks about the upcoming production at the SHS auditorium.
By: Jason Martin
Rudolph, portrayed by Sydney Bonistall, feels the sting of being made fun of and being left out in Statesboro High's production of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
The show includes all the favorite characters and musical numbers from the Rankin and Bass animated television classic.
Shows are set for Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Statesboro High School auditorium. Tickets are available online at https://gofan.co/app/school/GA11899.
Matinee showings were held Thursday and Friday morning for Bulloch County Schools students.