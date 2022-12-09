By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' to be performed Saturday and Sunday at Statesboro High
Rudolph
Rudolph, portrayed by Sydney Bonistall, feels the sting of being made fun of and being left out during a scene from Statesboro High's production of 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.' - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" coming to SHS

Statesboro High drama teacher Eddie Frazier talks about the upcoming production at the SHS auditorium.
By: Jason Martin

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video



Rudolph, portrayed by Sydney Bonistall, feels the sting of being made fun of and being left out in Statesboro High's production of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

The show includes all the favorite characters and musical numbers from the Rankin and Bass animated television classic.

Shows are set for Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Statesboro High School auditorium. Tickets are available online at https://gofan.co/app/school/GA11899.

Matinee showings were held Thursday and Friday morning for Bulloch County Schools students. 

Rudolph
Sam the Snowman, portrayed by Ambrea Carnes, center, introduces us to the characters in Tinseltown during a scene from Statesboro High's production of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Rudolph
Hermey, portrayed by Erin Shen, left, gets a rude response from his fellow elves upon announcing his interest in dentistry during a scene from the production. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter