'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' to be performed Saturday and Sunday at Statesboro High









Rudolph, portrayed by Sydney Bonistall, feels the sting of being made fun of and being left out in Statesboro High's production of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

The show includes all the favorite characters and musical numbers from the Rankin and Bass animated television classic.

Shows are set for Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Statesboro High School auditorium. Tickets are available online at https://gofan.co/app/school/GA11899.

Matinee showings were held Thursday and Friday morning for Bulloch County Schools students.

Sam the Snowman, portrayed by Ambrea Carnes, center, introduces us to the characters in Tinseltown during a scene from Statesboro High's production of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

