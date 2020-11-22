Restaurant Inspections

Compiled from reports from the Bulloch County Health Department

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in October by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/ environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.

Oct. 1

➤ Emma's, 455 Commerce Drive

▲ Score: 92

Observed debris in microwave. All food contact surfaces must be clean. Observed plates not properly stored.Invert plates to protect food contact areas. Observed debris build-up under equipment.Observed food debris on freezer floor.Observed broken light protective shielding. Inspector: Kristen Smith.

➤ Marriot SpringHill Suites, 105 Springhill Drive

▲ Score: 96

Observed debris in microwave. All food contact surfaces must be clean.Inspector: Smith.

➤ Shenanigans/The Fit Box, 1 University Plaza

▲ Score: 94

Hand sink blocked.Observed single-use cup stored in ice. Inspector: LaRon Randall.

➤ Southern Billiards & Burgers/ Cowboys, 200 Lanier Drive

▲ Score: 91

Observed salad dressings, butter and syrup past manufacturer marked date.Some foods missing their common name. Hand scoop stored within food. Clean floors, walls and ceilings. Observed build-up of grease on vent hood.Inspector: Randall.

➤ Sugar Magnolia Bakery & Cafe, 106 Savannah Avenue Suite C

▲ Score: 83

Observed employee don gloves when changing tasks. All employees must wash hands when changing tasks and between glove changes. Observed personal employee drinks on prep-top food contact surfaces. Employee drinks must have a designated area and away from food.Observed handwashing sink blocked. Handwashing sink should be easily accessible. Observed milk with best by date of 9/22. Corrected on-site; milk was discarded. Observed debris build-up on walkin cooler floor.Inspector: Smith.

Reinspection score: 87

(Oct.9) Observed prep-top cooler #1 -- feta was at 53 degrees F, cheese at 51 degrees F -- temping over 41 degrees F. All cold-holding units with non-potentially-hazardous foods must temp at 41 degrees F or lower. Food discarded. Observed prep-top cooler #2 -beef at 50 degrees F, quinoa at 50 degrees F, cheese at 52 degrees F, cheese at 49 degrees F -- temping over 41 degrees F. All cold-holding units must be kept at 41 degrees F or lower.Food discarded. Observed reach-in cooler temping at 47 degrees F.All nonpotentially- hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees F or lower. Observed raw meat stored over apples in walk-in cooler.Observed employees without proper hair restraints.Observed wiping cloths stored on prep-top surfaces. Observed debris build-up on walkin cooler floor.Inspector: Smith.

➤ The Blue Room, 1830 Chandler Road

▲ Score: 96

Cover all foods when not in use. Observed scoop down into food.Inspector: Randall.

➤ Zach's Brew, 255 Forest Drive

▲ Score: 97

Observed no hand-washing sign at hand-washing sink. Observed no test strips to test sanitation buckets. Inspector: Smith.

Oct. 5

➤ A-Town Wings, 450 South Main Street

▲ Score: 92

Potentially-hazardous foods missing date markings.Food items missing common name. Bowls being used as food scoops with no handles.Inspector: Randall.

➤ Stilson Elementary School, 15569 Highway 119, Brooklet

▲ Score: 99

Observed dust build-up on ventilation hood covers. Clean ventilation hood covers.Inspector: Laura Moore.

Oct. 6

➤ Moe's Southwest Grill, 608 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 97

Observed single-use cups without proper protection for lip/ mouth contact surface.Keep plastic sleeve when storing cups. Observed debris in reach-in cooler. Observed food debris on floors throughout.Inspector: Smith.

➤ Orchid Asian Restaurant, 1525 Fair Road Suite 104

▲ Score: 90

Observed non-potentially-hazardous foods stored uncovered when not in use. Cover all foods when not in use.Observed foods in reach-in cooler uncovered when not in use.Cover all stored foods. Observed shrimp sauce without proper prep date-marking. Datemarking required on all non-potentially- hazardous foods. Observed hamburger in reach-in cooler with date of 9/26. Discard all foods after seven days.Observed plates not stored inverted to protect food contact surfaces. Observed food in walk-in freezer not stored six inches off floor. Observed Walmart bag being used as primary food storage in reach-in cooler.Observed grease build-up on vent hood.Observed personal drink stored above food prep surface. Inspector: Smith.

Oct. 7

➤ Zoner's Pizza Wings & Waffles, 607 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 94

Observed walk-in cooler and reach-in prep cooler missing thermometers. Hang thermometers in warmest areas (by door). Observed debris in bottom of reach-in cooler. Clean non-food contact surfaces. Observed personal drink in cooler with food.All employee drinks must be in a designated area.Inspector: Smith.

Oct. 8

➤ Cattails Cafe at Ogeechee Technical College, 1 Joe Kennedy Boulevard ▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.

➤ Fordham's Farmhouse, 23657 Highway 80 East

▲ Score: 70

Observed no available certified food safety manager certificate on file. All food operations must have a current certificate on file.Observed hand-washing sink blocked by an empty container and rag. All hand-washing sinks may only be used for hand-washing. Observed foods uncovered when not in use. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed dish machine not at proper sanitation concentration (0 ppm). Dish machine must be at required sanitation concentration provided by manufacturer; corrected on-site. Observed salad in cold-holding unit temping at 51 degrees F.All non-potentially-hazardous foods must reach 41 degrees F or below before service. Observed milk wash on counter temping at 50 degrees F. All non-potentially-hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees F or below. Observed meat stored on ice without proper contamination precautions. Observed dishes stacked wet to dry. Observed single-service milk jug used to store ranch.Observed hole in wall in dry storage. Observed grease build-up on vent hood covers.Observed light without protective light shield. Observed personal drinks in food prep area. Observed dead and live pests in kitchen area.Fix back door seal.Inspector: Smith.

➤ Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.

Oct. 9

➤ Mill Creek Elementary School, 239 Beasley Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed minor crumbs/ debris on storage shelving. Inspector: Moore.

➤ William James Middle School, 18201 Highway 80 West

▲ Score: 98

Observed ice machine stored on brick blocks.Inspector: Moore.

— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward