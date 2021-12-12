Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in November by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public.

The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Nov. 5

➤ Southern Billiards & Burgers/Cowboys, 200 Lanier Drive

▲ Score: 66

Observed hand sink without soap and paper towels. Observed live and dead roaches in sugar. Corrected on-site; sugar discarded. Observed dead flies inside liquor bottles in bar area. Observed liquor bottles not covered/protected. Observed wiping cloths stored in prep sink. Observed ice scoop stored improperly in ice. Observed single-service items not protected from contamination. Observed grease, buildup, food debris and roach feces throughout kitchen and bar area. Repair leaks at faucets. Repair cold water at hand sink. Discard all trash, construction equipment and supplies. Observed non-working equipment stored in kitchen/bar area. Observed grease, buildup, dirt and food debris on floors. Observed roaches throughout kitchen area. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.





Nov. 7

➤ China One, 400 Parker Avenue Suite 400, Brooklet

▲ Score: 92

Observed buildup in ice machine; must be cleaned thoroughly. All cooks must wear hair restraints. Store wiping cloths in sanitizer between uses. Observed debris in reach-in cooler. Inspector: LaRon Randall.





Nov. 8

➤ Dolan's Bar-B-Que, 239 South Main Street

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Laura Moore.





Nov. 9

➤ Emma's, 455 Commerce Drive

▲ Score: 98

Observed food debris in bottom of reach-in warmer. Observed mold on racks in reach-in cooler. Observed food debris on top of dish washer. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Uncle Shug's Bar-B-Q Place, 105 Highway 80 East, Brooklet

▲ Score: 91

Observed crust buildup on can opener blade. Observed black organic matter inside ice machine. Observed wiping cloths not stored in between uses. Observed handle of scoop in contact with food. Observed buildup of grease on vent hoods. Inspector: Randall.





Nov. 10

➤ Tandoor & Tap, 40 East Main Street

▲ Score: 87

Observed non-potentially-hazardous foods missing date markings. Observed food containers missing common food name labels. Observed improper cooling methods; rice cooling with lid covering. Observed wiping cloths not stored in between uses. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Vandy's BBQ, 22 West Vine Street

▲ Score: 91

Observed organic matter buildup on inside of ice machine. Schedule routine cleaning to prevent buildup. Observed chicken skewers stored on floor of walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Observed stand-alone walk-in cooler and freezer not operating as designed. Repair freezer. Observed excessive debris inside microwave. Observed excessive debris on walk-in cooler and freezer floors. Observed several water-damaged and hanging ceiling tiles in both food prep and food service areas. Find and repair source of water damage, repair tile-hanging hardware, replace damaged tiles. Observed excessive debris and buildup on floors and walls. Clean floors and walls thoroughly and routinely to prevent buildup. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Vino 1910, 22 West Main Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Moore.





Nov. 17

➤ Comfort Inn & Suites, 17870 Highway 67

▲ Score: 99

Microwave tray has food splatter on it. Inspector: Kelly McDonner.





Nov. 18

➤ El Sombrero # 10, 600 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 93

Observed uncovered meats in reach-in cooler behind cook line. Cover all food items unless they are being cooled down from prepping or cooking. Once they reach 41 degrees F, they need a lid. Observed scoop handles touching food product in bulk spice bins and bucket without handles being used as a scoop in black beans in the dry storage room. Inspector: Jump.





Nov. 19

➤ Chick-fil-A, GSU Union/P.O. Box 8138

▲ Score: 99

Observed debris on floor in walk-in cooler and reach-in freezer. Clean non-food contact surfaces. Inspector: Randall.

➤ The Coffee Cart, 1499 Fair Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.





Nov. 23

➤ 4and20 Bakers, 115 North Ennis Street, Sylvania

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Moore.





Nov. 30

➤ El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 103 Parker Avenue, Brooklet

▲ Score: 91

Observed tomatoes exposed to contamination by raw meats; discarded. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Famous Funnel Cakes, 580 Loves Chapel Road, Glennville

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: McDonner.













— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward



