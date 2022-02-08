RR crossing repairs to cause detour in Springfield

The railroad crossing on State Route 119 in the City of Springfield will be closed for emergency rail repairs beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the closing of the crossing, operated by Norfolk Southern Railroad, in an email Tuesday morning.

According to the DOT, the crossing will be closed for three days and is scheduled to reopen by 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11. The railroad crossing will be closed to replace damaged rails at the location.

During the closure, the DOT said a detour will be in place on state routes that cross the railroad to accommodate high traffic volumes. Traffic will be detoured via SR 21 Spur and SR 21. S.R. 119 will remain open to local traffic up to the work zone.

The roadway will reopen early if the work is completed ahead of schedule or could possibly be closed longer if weather delays the work.