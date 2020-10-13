Rose Haddock earns EGRMC's latest DAISY Award

Rose Haddock, RN, Clinical Coordinator at East Georgia Regional Medical Center’s Pain Clinic, was recently awarded the hospital’s DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Rose began her nursing career at EGRMC in 2012.

Haddock received multiple nominations for this award, and below are some excerpts showing the caliber of nurse that she is:

“Everything Rose does is with the patients’ best interest in mind,” wrote Dr. Justin Rountree, Interventional Pain Management Physician. “She was instrumental in developing our clinic’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with managing telehealth and in-person encounters. She is also my ‘go to’ person for difficult operational challenges. I have been very lucky in my career to have worked with great nurses, and Rose ranks in the top 1%. She has been instrumental in building our new clinic to what it is today. I cannot say enough about Rose.”

“Rose always goes above and beyond to do what’s best for patients, the clinic, and staff members,” another nomination stated. “She exemplifies what a true leader is; all during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rose is the best leader I have worked with in the 15 years I have been at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She hasn’t forgotten what it’s like to be a staff nurse. She is fair, honest, hardworking, and one of the best nurses I know.”

“Rose is the perfect example of care and compassion, both with patients and staff,” wrote a fellow nurse at EGRMC. “She is the first one to jump up and help when you are in need and the last one to leave. Rose always speaks with kindness and actively listens, and goes above and beyond to make sure our patients get the best care possible. She is incredibly gifted and incredibly humble. Rose always puts others first, and would never turn down helping someone or doing the right thing.”

Nurses may be nominated for the DAISY Award by patients, family members, and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at EGRMC, upon review of all nominations. Each Honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people." Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin, bouquet of daisies, a banner to hang in their respective department, fresh baked cinnamon rolls for their team, and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called ‘A Healer’s Touch’, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

“The DAISY Award serves as another important way for us to ensure that our nurses receive recognition and praise for the remarkable work they do every day,” said Stephen Pennington, Chief Executive Officer of East Georgia Regional Medical Center. “We are pleased to honor Skye with this award, and we thank her for the safe, compassionate care she gives to all of her patients at EGRMC.”



