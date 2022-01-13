Road near Sylvania to close for up to six months

A part of a county road in Screven County just outside Sylvania will be closed for up to six months for a bridge replacement project.

Jill Nagel with the Georgia Department of Transportation said in an email that beginning on Monday Ogeechee Road, which is County Road 230, at Ogeechee Creek Bridge in Screven, and specifically located off Highway 301 between Buck Road and Waters Station Road, will close to thru-traffic for 180 days to replace the bridge in that area.

Nagel said in the release that the contractor Clearwater Construction will prepare and maintain the detour around the closure, which utilizes Waters Station Road, US 301/State Route 73, Goloid Church Road, Buck Road and Ogeechee Road.

Drivers access residences in the area up to the work zone. For the safety of the public, Nagel said unauthorized personnel and motorized vehicles would not be permitted in the 0.16 mile long construction zone.

This $1.6 million project will replace the current weight restricted bridge. If the weather cooperates, Nagel said the project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022.