RN at EGRMC receives national nursing award

Jane Flack, a registered nurse at East Georgia Regional Medical Center for more than 39 years, has received a national 2021 Nursing Excellence Award.

Flack is one of 10 national winners selected across all hospitals affiliated with Community Health Systems, one of the leading operators of general acute-care hospitals and outpatient care centers in communities across the United States. The organization’s affiliates include East Georgia Regional Medical Center and 82 other hospitals in 16 states.

Flack was surprised with the recognition during a scheduled meeting with hospital coworkers and leadership where she was presented with two crystal plaques, a bouquet of red roses, and many other tokens of appreciation packed inside a gift box.

“Jane understands how compassionate care contributes to the well-being of patients, and has made a lasting impression on those she’s cared for over the last 39 years,” said Stephen Pennington, CEO of East Georgia. “She leads by example and is highly respected by all who have the opportunity to learn from her clinical excellence and kind demeanor.”

The Nursing Excellence Award was created to honor the critical role nurses have played in treating patients throughout the pandemic, according to a release from Erin Spillman,

director of Marketing at the hospital.

Flack joined East Georgia Regional Medical Center in 1982. She is consistently mentioned as one of the most knowledgeable nurses at EGRMC in her peer-to-peer evaluations, Spillman said.

“Jane leads by example and is open to sharing her clinical knowledge,” Spillman said. “Throughout her many years of nursing, she has mentored numerous nurses and has served on the hospital’s Nursing Leadership Committee. When there’s any downtime during a shift, Jane can be found straightening a supply room, wiping down equipment, organizing, or cleaning the Emergency Department wherever needed.”

The peer-nominated award program was open to qualifying RNs and LPNs working in a direct patient care position who consistently demonstrate characteristics synonymous with nursing excellence, according to the release.

“Jane puts her heart and soul into everything she does,” said Marie Burdett, MSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer at EGRMC. “Her actions to provide superior service, work as a team player, mentor the team, and promote health in our community are just a few of the reasons she received numerous nominations for this award.”

In addition to receiving the Nursing Excellence Award itself, Jane received a cash award and a copy of “Shining the Light on All the Right” by Mark and Bonnie Barnes, co-founders of The DAISY Foundation, an international movement created to recognize and express gratitude for extraordinary nursing.

“In reading publications about the qualities that make a great nurse, some of those attributes listed include: Integrity, Confidence, Endurance, Kind-heartedness, Empathy, Attention to detail, Problem solving skills, Respectful, Great memory, Emotional stability, and Organization,” said Melissa Edrington, MSN, RN, CEN, Clinical Director of the Emergency Department at EGRMC. “All of those qualities describe Jane as an exceptionally skilled nurse. Almost 40 years of saving lives and growing nurses...It is an absolute honor to work with Jane.”



