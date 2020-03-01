Rising Creek Series: New lineup set to perform at Emma Kelly

By ANGYE MORRISON

amorrison@discoveringbulloch.com





The Rising Creek Music Series is headed into its fourth cycle, with four great acts lined up for the March 12 performance.

The series began as a way for local and regional songwriters to showcase their original music, and it’s the brainchild of Brandi Harvey, who is a well-known local artist herself. Produced by Brandi Harvey Music and curated by Harvey and Robert Cottle, the show works to help these artists expand their market and develop a following that will spur them on into the next level of performing.

Twice a year, artists are invited to submit samples of their original work to gain an opportunity to take the stage at the Emma Kelly Theater. Once there, they will have 20 to 45 minutes to perform. Each series has its own flavor because of the diversity in the submissions and in the artists themselves.

The first Rising Creek Series was held in September 2018, and featured John Alan Brown, ThunderGypsy and Micahlan Boney. The latest cycle will feature Aaron Tanner, Danny Moon, Henry Jones and Brady and the Bazookas.

“I’m excited about the lineup this cycle,” Harvey said. “We have a broad variety of genres represented. The committee always has a tremendous challenge in choosing our performers from the fantastic submissions we receive, but we look for performers who have the total package — performers who bring together great lyrics, melodies and musicality.”

Harvey says audiences thus far have been “blown away” by past performances, and she expects the upcoming cycle to do the same.

“We’re also looking at how we can offer more opportunities for musicians both locally and regionally so that this series will become a part of a larger package that will help encourage the music community in our area to thrive,” she said.





Aaron Tanner

Tanner is a country singer/songwriter who has a soulful baritone that will work its way into your soul. His Brent Mason and Vince Gill inspired “chicken pickin,’” combined with his voice, is guaranteed to leave audiences wanting more. Tanner writes and performs music that speaks to those sitting on a bar stool or a church pew. His musical influences range from Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard to Ricky Skaggs and Randy Travis.





Danny Moon

Deep rhythmic understanding and tasteful intuition enable Moon to weave through songs, being conscious of each note. His style is described as industrial cabaret, jazz and indie-rock. It’s safe to say, clearly, that he’s a free spirit. The Jackson, Michigan native plays drums, piano and guitar, and grew up playing in marching, symphonic and basement rock bands. After a stint as a snare drummer for Ohio State University, he began playing indie rock and jazz/world music.

Moon has a knack for changing feels and groove seamlessly, and bringing it back into the pocket at just the right time. His improvisation and creativity provide the foundation for his musical prowess.





Henry Jones

Duke Ellington said, “There’s only two kinds of music: good and the other kind.” Jones says, “Ima try for the first one.”

Also known as "Old School Jones," he's originally from Tupelo, Mississippi, and is a blues singer. Jones was the first 2018 First Cost Blues Society Regional Blues Challen winner in Jacksonville, Florida, and the 2019 International Blues Challenge Solo Artist representative in Memphis, Tennessee.

If old school blues music is your thing, he's sure to please.





Brady and the Bazookas

Based in Savannah, Brady and the Bazookas is a rockabilly and vintage inspired rock and roll band, much akin to the creators of rock and roll guitar style. Heavily influenced by The Stray Cats, Gene Vincent and the Blue Caps and Carl Perkins, the band has released several singles as part of a larger collection of songs. BatB earned the No. 2 fan-voted spot in Bryan County’s Best.

The band regularly sells out shows in Savannah, and as an Air Force veteran, Brady says he wants “to play the most American music possible.” Rockabilly is a culmination of several real American music styles: blues, jazz, swing, country, and rock and roll.

Rising Creek Music Series artists will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at a cost of $5 each can be purchased at the door or online at www.averittcenterforthearts.org.

The show is exclusively sponsored by Deloach's Music House of Tone.