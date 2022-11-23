Riley Young earns promotion at Queensborough

Riley Young has been promoted to cash management specialist for Queensborough’s Coastal and Statesboro markets.

Young has been with Queensborough for two years in the Savannah market, most recently serving customers as a universal banker in the Pooler branch. Young has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Missouri.

“We are delighted to have Riley join the Cash Manage-ment team in the Savannah market,” said Tillman Sauls, SVP, Commercial Region Manager. “Since joining Queensborough several years ago, Riley continuously exhibits Q Star customer service as he carries out our core values in taking care of customers.”