Richard Petrella joins East Georgia Cardiology

East Georgia Medical & Surgical Associates announces the opening of East Georgia Cardiology and the addition of Richard W. Petrella, MD, FACP, FACC, FSCAI, FSVM.

Board-certified in internal medicine with subspecialty certifications in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology, Petrella graduated from the Hahnemann University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, and completed his residency at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, Pa.

He was also the chief cardiology fellow during his fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic before joining the UPMC Hamot medical staff and Medicor Associates in July 1990. Petrella served as a Medicor executive committee board member and in the capacity of secretary/ treasurer from 1996 to 2012.

Petrella is a primary site investigator for the Sapphire, Choice, Capture, and NIH Crest II Trials. He is a member of the Digital Vascular Imaging Physician National Advisory Board and the Boston Scientific Physician National Advisory Board. He is also a National Physician Proctor D.V.I. Directional Atherectomy and a member of the Guidant Corporation Eastern United States Council.

Petrella served on the UPMC Hamot medical staff for over three decades, serving as director of Regional Cardiac Services from 1996 to 2012, chief of the Division of Cardiology, chairperson of the Department of VT Medicine & Surgery since 2015, vice president of the UPMC Hamot medical staff, and president from 2017 to 2022. He also served as chairperson of the 2001 American Heart Association Heart Ball.

Petrella's career included performing the first directional coronary atherectomy in Pennsylvania at Hamot in 1990 and performing the first coronary stent at Hamot. He also performed the first transfemoral carotid stent at Hamot in 2002.

Petrella and his wife, Laura, have a son, Richard Jr., an Internal Medicine resident at the University St. Louis, and a daughter, Lauren, a healthcare consultant in Philadelphia.

He said he enjoys racquetball, fishing and tennis along with spending his free time with his family and Chihuahua, Sophie.

East Georgia Cardiology with East Georgia Medical Surgical Associates is now open with Petrella at the helm. East Georgia Cardiology provides routine and preventative cardiac services, as well as help manage chronic conditions.

Petrella said he is “dedicated to helping our community and patients with maintaining a healthy heart.”



