Rev. John Bressler - The promise of faith and hope in the new year

Okay, 2026 is here, most resolutions have been broken or shelved for a more favorable day and this year doesn't look like new but a repeat of the old one. Let's shove all that pessimism into a closet and live our lives on reality and not chance.

How about faith? Let's begin with the words of our Lord from Matthew 17.

For some reason, the disciples were not able to heal a sick boy and came to Jesus to ask why not. His answer, 'You lack faith. All you need is the faith of a mustard seed.'

Say what? Hang on for a bit while I add some relatively new insight.

There is a strong religious movement going around that says faith is faith only if it is done in a certain way. 'You must believe! Believe how, what and why,' says the wise one. Translation, 'If you die today, will you go to heaven this afternoon?'

Your answer might be, 'Well, sure. I believe so. I hope so. Scratch that, as I am absolutely certain, yep!' (For some, having faith means that I can't question,

faith is not knowing the right words to memorize, believing in a programed way or repeating a sacred prayer.

Back to that mustard seed. My interpretation is that God has a plan for that seed. 'Grow to be a 10-foot tall bush, have spicy leaves for salads, attract bees for pollination and let birds build nests on your branches.'

Oh, and adding the rest of Matthew's sentence, 'Move mountains.' My answer to that demand is to roll up your sleeves, grab a shovel and start to dig.

Back to that simple word, 'faith.' Defined in our dictionary is confident trust. Allow me some latitude to believe that faith is patience and appropriate action. Just the opposite of sitting on a curb waiting for the money truck to drop off a load of cash just for me.

The Bible tells us that Abraham left his home, his security, his way of life, to go to a strange land on nothing more than a promise Moses led his people from Egypt into the desert, on nothing more than a promise.

So here we are. We are born to live a life that has few certainties and is changeable, fleeting, fragile and devoted to God to keep the faith for our future.

And we truly believe He will keep His promise to us that even if we fail, even if we fall short of our potential, even if we give up, He will!

'Faith? Just do your job. Just live the best life you can. Just be yourself. I will take care of you. You have My promise on that.'

Thanks, God!