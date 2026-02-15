Rev. John Bressler - Love your enemy – What a concept

Let's begin with what is known in biblical circles as the lex talionis or the Lion's Claw. To put this in our everyday language, "You shall give life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, burn for burn, wound for wound and stripe for stripe." Some call this frontier justice, but how do you control a bunch of primitive nomads wandering around in the desert with no law, no attorneys, no legal precedent to guide them? Easy said, "Do unto others as they have done to you."

Example: "Most exalted Aaron, I smiled at Ben Hadad's wife and he hit me in the mouth and knocked out my two front teeth. Ever tried to eat a corn fritter without your squirrel choppers?"

Aaron replied, "Yep, no doubt about it. Bet you can't whistle either. Ben Hadad, step forward and smile real big. Now then, Saul, have at it."

You get the picture. What we have here is simple biblical justice or getting even. If it gets out to our kids that getting even is in the Bible, we're all done for.

One of the problems with many legal situations is that there are very few cases in which the verdict is so cut and dry and agreeable that there are no appeals, no arguments. Back then, with the two teeth trial, there did not seem to be mitigating circumstances. "He did it."

Today, we would consider a trial, with witnesses, evidence that would be very clearly and cleverly presented, a hand-picked jury and a seasoned judge who would accept the verdict and decide the penalty as the law permits. We also have laws that allow the one found guilty to question the verdict and seek whatever is possible to be proven innocent.

The Lion's Claw may have been very flawed, but was used because everyone wanted the verdict and the punishment to be fair. It was not to be used unfairly. It was the best system available where — hopefully — no one could take advantage of another person. It was as humane and reasonable as it could be under those primitive circumstances.

My question, "Is there another way of looking at this ancient law?"

We can't replace a tooth, a life, the pain! I believe that any legal decision is based on a series of reasons: it was this painful, my sorrow is this great, my loss is this bad, can you now understand and this must be done. I want you to walk my path, feel as I feel, suffer as I suffer. Nothing can replace my emptiness. My future is destroyed!

There is another way to challenge this passage and speak to so many today who seek punishment, retribution and destruction when they feel unjustly criticized.

In the Sermon on the Mount — which we find in Matthew — Jesus Christ taught His people — who must have heard this as shocking — a correction to this ancient law of the Torah. "You know that the Scriptures give you permission to take an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth, but I tell you do not do it.!"

I once felt that Jesus was to give it an added dimension or an amendment. How could our Lord change the Law?

"You have also been taught, "Love your neighbor and hate your enemy. Well, I say to you that you are to love your neighbor and love your enemy."

Hang on now! It's very difficult to not stand up for our honor, pride or whatever that strange thing is that causes us to protect our turf, territory, and slap anyone who dares even try. "I'm going to get even, settle the score or better yet retaliate!"

God had every right to destroy the world when the world crucified His Son. Jesus had every right to pronounce everlasting punishment for what the world did to Him. He could have cried, "lex talionis!"

Our Lord cried out, "Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do!"

What a lesson!

Thanks, God!



