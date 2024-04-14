Rev. John Bressler - 'Do all the good you can ... for as long as you can'

I was looking in my stash of "keep this stuff because you may need it some day" and found an old article entitled, "Doing what's right." Shucks, I know what is right and I know what is wrong. Well, backing up a tad, since I am a flawed human being, do I always take the high road or do I occasionally slip to the short-cut path when no one is looking because what I am about to do is no big deal?