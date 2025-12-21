Rev. John Bressler - Be faithful with gifts entrusted to you

One of the greatest misconceptions — which we have accepted as factual — is the statement, "All men are created equal." It should also have read, "all people."

If we truly believe this axiom, "I can do anything; hard work will guarantee success; all of us have the ability to be doctors, lawyers, golf pros, president and any other occupation we choose."

Even the patriots of our Constitution must have signed this document with very closed minds because many of them had slaves and equal opportunity for women 200 years ago would have been a joke. There are not two people in the world with the same equality or in physical or mental capabilities.

I grew up with the idea of everyone has the same chance! We kids even looked like everybody else. Sorta. The uniform of the day for girls was baggy sweaters, pleated skirts, bobby socks and very in-fashion saddle oxfords. For us guys, it was blue jeans — clean seemed to be optional — white shirt with sleeves rolled up to the elbows, argyle socks, white buck shoes (not really white) and a crew-cut from the only barber in town who cut our hair just exactly the same.

I began to get clues about my inequalities when I won the dubious record of getting lost in the cross country race, a broken nose in basketball and a black eye and very sore ribs from the golden gloves champ of New York City.

Reality is, while we strive for perfection and declare we are in control, God has been shouting to us since the beginning of time, "As it is written, none is righteous, no, not one!"

Our friend Paul was very clear about this. John Calvin said we are totally depraved, and let us not forget the parable from Matthew 25:31-46 about the sheep and the goats. Just a second, if you please!

We can look with modesty at ourselves and say, "Not too bad in comparing myself with John Dillinger and Attila the Hun. I come off looking pretty good. Not only that, I am relatively industrious, honest, dependable and don't smoke, drink or run around."

How dare someone says we are inherently evil. We get angry, our backs rise up like a cat and we get very self-righteous about our goodness and wonder who this guy thinks he is coming in with all that stuff?

Perhaps it is our wanting to control our destiny by scientific, philosophical, political or sociological means that builds the wall between us and God.

Let's be honest. A person who is truly good has no need of God because he or she can discover any flaws and develop his or her own paradise. Here comes the good news. "At the right time, Karios in the Greek, while we were yet helpless, Christ died for the ungodly. That's us! It is because of His gift, His love, that we begin to move towards goodness. In faith, we are forgiven and blessed and live our lives under the direction of God.

At the end of our lives, this is what I believe we will all hear, "You did it! You went through this life with all the promises and failures, all the ups and downs, all the muck and mire, and you were faithful with the gifts entrusted to you. Welcome home!

Thanks, God!



