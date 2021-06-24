Retired vet, current pastor to speak at July GOP breakfast

Retired Lt. Colonel Jim Correll will be the featured speaker at the Bulloch County GOP Breakfast Club’s monthly meeting on Saturday, July 3 at 8:30 a.m.

The breakfast will be held in the Parkwood RV Park banquet room at 12188 Hwy 301 South. Fellowship begins at 8 a.m., breakfast will be served at 8:15 and the program begins at 8:30.

Correll served in the Vietnam War in Green Beret Special Forces and is a recipient of the Silver Star, Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Also, Correll was a member of the elite Black Knights parachute team, with more than 1,200 jumps. He served as a commissioned officer from 1966-1987 in Infantry and Tactical Intelligence.

Currently, Correll is pastor of Register Baptist Church. He has been in church ministry for 35 years.

The July 3 meeting will focus on patriotism and honoring all active and inactive veterans. The Bulloch GOP Breakfast Club will pause political themes for this meeting to spend the entire time honoring veterans, said Sammy Kicklighter, president of the Club.

Kicklighter said all area veterans and active military are encouraged to come and bring their families.

RSVP to: bcgopbreakfastclub@gmail.com. The cost is $10 for a full southern breakfast catered by Uncle Shug’s. Call (912) 515-7141 for more information.

The speaker for the Aug. 7 meeting will be State Superintendent of Public Schools Dr. Richard Woods. Woods will give a report on how the state will impact Bulloch County Schools in the future. Also, Woods will comment on the implications of Critical Race Theory, Kicklighter said.