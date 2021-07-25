Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in June and July by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





June 11

➤ Keco Ice, 8173 Georgia Highway 21 H2, Savannah

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Laura Moore.





July 1

➤ Fire Cannon, LLC, dba Firehouse Subs, 600 Brannen Street Suite B

▲ Score: 92

Observed hand sink in rear without soap. Observed cleaner bottle missing label. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.





July 6

➤ Heritage Inn & Rehabilitation, 307 Jones Mill Road

▲ Score: 92

Observed sanitizer in 3-compartment sink and in buckets at 0 ppm. Observed chemical in containers without common name. Inspector: LaRon Randall.

➤ Marriot Springhill Suites, 105 Springhill Drive

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.

➤ Willingway, 311 Jones Mill Road

▲ Score: 92

Observed clear spray bottles missing common chemical name. Observed employees not wearing hair nets upon arrival. Observed holes in wall near storage. Observed accumulation of grease on vent hoods. Inspector: Randall.





July 7

➤ Day's Inn, 616 Fair Road

▲ Score: 96

Observed certified food safety manager's certification on file has expired. Facility must have a current CFSM on staff. Inspector: Randall.





July 8

➤ Brown's Health & Rehabilitation Center, 226 South College Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.

➤ McAlister's Deli Of Statesboro, 1100 Brampton Avenue Suite A

▲ Score: 96

Observed soap missing at hand sink behind bar. Get soap at hand sink behind bar. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Shane's Rib Shack, 1100 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 87

Observed hand soap dispenser not properly operating. Repair dispenser. Observed wiping cloth stored in hand sink. Hand sinks are for hand-washing only. Observed paper towel dispenser at hand sink not working properly. Repair towel dispenser. Observed organic matter buildup on can opener blade. Clean food-contact surface. Observed aluminum foil as shelf liner. Observed food and crumbs in reach-in cooler/freezer. Observed water/grease holding in plastic containers underneath equipment. Observed excessive debris and cleanliness lacking throughout facility. Observed personal drink stored in food prep area missing lid and straw. Observed self-closure on back door not operating as designed to seal door from pest exposure. Inspector: Moore.





July 9

➤ McDonald's Archway, 810 Arch Way

▲ Score: 92

Observed food prep worker not wearing proper hair restraint. Observed employees with long nails. Observed freezer floor with debris. Clean freezer. Observed food debris accumulated on work stations. Rid kitchen and dining area of flies. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Seasons of Japan, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 8

▲ Score: 83

Observed shrimp sauce in cups behind bar not held at 41 degrees F or below. Observed sushi rice in container not held at 135 degrees F or above. Discard food. Observed food prep worker wearing a watch. Observed wiping cloths stored improperly on counters and floor. Observed excessive build-up of food debris on and under grill. Observed debris throughout facility on floors and equipment. Observed flies in kitchen. Observed dead roach in kitchen. Inspector: Moore.





July 12

➤ Bruster's Real Ice Cream/Nathan's Hotdogs, 995 Lovett Road

▲ Score: 95

Observed dirty drink nozzles. Observed food debris on the floors in walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Holiday's, 406 Fair Road

▲ Score: 91

Observed dried residue on the blade of the can opener. Observed foods in walk-in cooler not labeled with common name. Observed pizza crust stored in trash bags in walk-in cooler. Observed deeply-severed cutting boards; sand, flip or replace. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Jersey Mike's Subs, 721 South Main Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed bread stored behind bar and in kitchen uncovered. Cover bread when not in use. Recent inspection report not posted within five feet of door. Inspector: Moore.





July 13

➤ Home 2 Suites, 1576 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.

➤ Orchid Asian Restaurant, 1525 Fair Road Suite 104

▲ Score: 92

Observed meats and shrimp sauce in reach-n cooler without proper date-marking. Seven-day discard date needed. Observed food on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Observed food debris in freezer's bottom and in reach-in coolers' bottoms. Inspector: Randall.





July 15

➤ A-Town Wings, 450 South Main Street

▲ Score: 92

Observed ice being used as an exterior coolant on raw meats. Observed wiping cloths not stored in sanitizing buckets in between uses. Observed food debris in microwave. Observed personal items not in designated location. Observed flies throughout kitchen. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Georgia Southern University Child Development Center, 219 Forest Drive

▲ Score: 91

Observed dented can in dry storage. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Moe's Southwest Grill, 608 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 92

Observed chips in container stored uncovered. cover all foods when not in use. Observed dirty wiping cloths stored on drain board at sink in kitchen. Store dirty cloths with soiled linens. Observed debris throughout kitchen and behind bar. Clean floors, walls, ceilings and racks used for storage. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Tarantino's, 609 Brannen Street Suite 9

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Moore.

➤ The Lodge at Bethany, 77 Bethany Way

▲ Score: 97

Observed reach-in cooler and walk-in cooler missing thermometers. Inspector: Randall.

— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward



