Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in March by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





March 21

➤ Chattanooga Subway #11391, 860 Buckhead Drive Suite C

▲ Score: 92

Observed walk-in freezer without internal thermometer. Observed buildup on counter around hand-wash sink. Observed food debris on bottoms of reach-in coolers. Observed filthy toilets in bathroom. Observed build-up and dirt on floors under shelves. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ Chattanooga Subway #18965, 12399 South U.S. Highway 301

▲ Score: 97

Observed food debris in bottoms of reach-in coolers. Observed food debris and build-up on floors. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Dairy Queen, 2191 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 93

Observed box of biscuits on floor in walk-in freezer. Observed employees wearing visors without hair nets. Observed food debris/buildup in oven. Observed food debris on bottoms of reach-in cooler. Observed food debris/buildup on bottom of food warmer. Observed food debris and food on floors in kitchen and drive-thru area. Observed mop stored in stagnant water. Observed personal items not in designated area. Inspector: LaRon Randall.

➤ Sallie Zetterower Elementary School, 1724 Cawana Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed flour and food debris on mixer. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Wendy's, Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 93

Observed uncovered food items in reach-in freezers and on counters. Observed food items, buildup on bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Observed food items, grease and buildup on floors throughout kitchen and walk-in cooler/freezer. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Zaxby's, 1605 Chandler Road

▲ Score: 87

Observed uncovered food items (flour) in dry goods area. Observed organic buildup on ice chute at drink tower. Observed reach-in coolers without internal thermometers. Observed deeply-grooved and worn cutting boards; must be smooth and easily cleanable. Observed food debris in bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Observed food debris and stains on shelves under tables. Observed food debris, grease, dirt and buildup on floors. Observed food debris and buildup on walls. Observed food debris and food items on floors and in drains under sinks. Inspector: Thomas.





March 23

➤ Brooklet Elementary School, 600 West Lane Street, Brooklet

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.

➤ Coconut Thai Cuisine, 7 College Plaza

▲ Score: 86

Observed personal drink without proper lid and straw in kitchen. Observed blocked hand sink. Observed multiple foods uncovered. Observed black organic matter in ice machine. Observed cloths not stored in between uses. Observed food debris accumulated in reach-in coolers. Clean floors, walls and ceilings. Inspector: Randall.

➤ CookOut Statesboro Inc., 550 Fair Road

▲ Score: 97

Heavy food build-up in bottoms of both prep top cooler and drawer cooler. Observed grease, water and food debris on floors. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ El Sombrero #4, 406 Fair Road

▲ Score: 87

Observed cooked chicken and beef made two days ago cold-holding at 46 degrees F covered tightly with lids. All potentially-hazardous foods must be held below 41 degrees F or above 135 degrees F; corrected on-site; food discarded. Observed queso, ranchero sauce and rice hot-holding below 135 degrees F. Advised to reheat to above 165 degrees F and hold above 135 degrees F. Discussed with person in charge that steam table missing pan will cause food to be too cold. Observed several items made today cold-holding above 50 degrees F with tightly placed lids. Advised to cool at room temp without a lid to 70 degrees F then to move to cooler and cool without a lid until food reaches 41 degrees F or below, then cover with lid. Observed wet-stacking of dishes/pans. Must be air-dried before stacking. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Georgia Southern University Golf Course, 1031 Golf Club Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Pineland Bulloch Adult Day Services/New Beginnings, 515 Denmark Street Suite 1800

▲ Score: 99

Observed food debris in bottoms of reach-in freezers/coolers. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Shogun Hibachi Grill & Sushi Bar, 609 Brannen Street Unit #5

▲ Score: 90

Observed personal drink stored in prep top cooler. Personal drinks must have lid and straw (no water bottles) and be stored in designated place away from food/dishware. Observed organic build-up in ice machine. Clean and sanitize often enough to prevent build-up. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Sushi With Gusto, 97 Georgia Avenue

▲ Score: 78

Certified food safety manager (CFSM) must follow/implement requirements of food safety procedure. Observed rice being held without proper time and discard time. Observed facility not following approved hazard analysis and critical control point (HACCP) plan procedures. Observed leak in sink area and at faucets. Observed damaged and missing floor tiles. Observed buildup and debris on floors. Inspector: Thomas.

Reinspection score: 94 (March 31)

Observed inspections displayed from 2019. Must have most current inspection on display. Observed worn and grooved cutting boards. Observed leaks at sinks. Observed damaged and missing floor tiles. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Three Tree Coffee @ GSU, 1400 Southern Drive Building 208

▲ Score: 97

Observed reach-in cooler without internal thermometer. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Three Tree Coffee LLC, 441 South Main Street Suite 1A

▲ Score: 96

Observed reach-in coolers without internal thermometers. Observed food debris in ovens. Observed food debris in bottom of reach-in freezer. Inspector: Thomas.





March 24

➤ Little Caesars #358, 331 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 83

Observed personal drinks without lid and straw. Observed uncovered food items in walk-in and reach-in coolers. Observed dirty can opener blade. Observed food worker without proper hair restraints. Observed dirty shelves at tables. Observed flour, buildup and grime on all equipment. Observed filthy toilet in bathroom. Observed floors dirty with buildup, grease and grime. Observed floors in disrepair. Observed walls with flour, buildup, grease and grime. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Sonic Drive In, 322 South Main Street

▲ Score: 91

Observed paper towels missing from the hand-washing sink. Hand-washing sinks must be directly accessible, stocked with soap and towels and only used for hand-washing. Observed ice scoop stored on soda bibs. Ice scoop must be stored in clean container. Observed food debris in bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Observed leaky faucet on hand-washing sink and sink is falling off the wall. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Starbucks At Georgia Southern, 1 Georgia Avenue/P.O. Box 8138

▲ Score: 99

Observed buildup on floors in walk-in cooler/freezer. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Waffle House #2310, 30 Eddie Rushing Drive

▲ Score: 90

Observed uncovered food items. Observed wiping cloths not stored in dirty towel container or sanitizer when not in use. Observed ice scoop not stored properly in ice maker. Observed food debris at bottoms of reach-in coolers. Observed food debris on floors in walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer. Observed floors in rear sink area and dry goods with food debris and buildup. Inspector: Thomas.





March 25

➤ Bulloch County Correctional Complex, 17257 Highway 301 North

▲ Score: 95

Observed food in walk-in cooler missing date-markings. Cutting board no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Statesboro Head Start, 150 Williams Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed personal items stored with food items. Observed food debris in bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Inspector: Thomas.





March 28

➤ El Rinconcito, 2 College Plaza

▲ Score: 93

Observed debris on can opener blade. Clean and sanitize can opener blade regularly. Observed exposed concrete in dry storage area. Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ Nevils Elementary School, 8438 Nevils-Groveland Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed food stains in hot-hold unit. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Ruby Tuesday #3191, 195 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 93

Observed uncovered food items. Observed utensils stored with handle in contact with food items. Observed food debris on bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Observed food debris and buildup on floors. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Southeast Bulloch High School, P.O. Box 68, Brooklet

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Waffle House 910, 446 South Main Street

▲ Score: 80

Observed uncovered food items. Observed potentially-hazardous food items not held at 41 degrees F or below. Observed broken thermometers in walk-in cooler. Observed food debris on bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Inspector: Thomas.





March 29

➤ Loco's Grill & Pub, 91 Briarwood Lane

▲ Score: 90

Observed wiping cloths improperly stored. Cloths must be stored in sanitizing solution between uses or moved to dirty laundry. Observed ice scoop stored in liquor well. Must be stored in clean container. Observed excessive food/grease debris under food cook station. Clean surfaces routinely. Bottom of slide-top beer cooler has several inches of water accumulation. Clean out cooler often enough to keep clean/dry and have cooling unit serviced if necessary. Observed several pieces of broken equipment, including upright freezer, reach-in cooler and ice machine lid. Have equipment repaired, replaced or removed. Observed light showing through closed exterior door in kitchen. Have weather strip replaced to prevent vermin entry. Inspector: Jump.





March 30

➤ Chow Time, 408 Northside Drive Suite 8

▲ Score: 92

Observed organic matter in ice machine. Observed organic matter on can opener blade. Observed ice being used as exterior coolant on shrimp. Observed wiping cloths not stored in between uses. Observed single-use grocery bags used for food storage. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Ralph's Diner, 3059 Northside Drive West

▲ Score: 96

Observed organic buildup in ice machine. Empty, clean, sanitize ice machine frequently enough to keep clean. Inspector: Jump.





March 31

➤ Beaver House, 121 South Main Street

▲ Score: 96

Observed rusty shelves under tables. Observed floors with buildup. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Chattanooga Subway #28919, 400 Parker Avenue, Brooklet

▲ Score: 99

Observed microwave missing handle for opening. Observed debris in microwave. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Living Well, 23669 U.S. Highway 80

▲ Score: 93

Hand sink missing paper towels. Reach-in coolers missing thermometers. Inspector: Randall.

➤ LongHorn Steakhouse of Statesboro, 719 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 94

Observed food prep worker wearing watch. Food prep workers not permitted to wear jewelry on wrists. Observed wet wiping cloths stored on prep surfaces. Wet wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer between uses or placed in designated area for dirty laundry. Observed single-use cup used to dip strawberries stored in container with strawberries. Utensils used for dipping must be stored with handle out of contact with food. Observed excessive debris/spills in reach-in coolers. Observed excessive water/grease on floors. Clean floors, walls, ceilings. Observed light bulbs in dry storage not shielded. Inspector: Robinson.





— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward



