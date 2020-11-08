Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in September by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Sept. 24

➤ El Sombrero #4, 406 Fair Road

▲ Score: 86

Observed pot roast not heated to correct temperature before placing on hot bar; corrected on-site. Observed foods in reach-in cooler past discard date. Observed wet-stacking of dishes. Inspector: LaRon Randall.





Sept. 25

➤ Hardee's, 612 East Northside Drive

▲ Score: 97

Observed previous inspection not posted from 9/20; (11/19 was posted). Observed dishes stacked to dry. Observed prep-top equipment bottom accumulating debris. Inspector: Kristen Smith.





Sept. 28

➤ Dairy Queen, 1291 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 92

Observed dented can. Observed single-serve items without plastic sleeve protecting items. Observed that there were no test strips available. Observed food debris build-up in walk-in and reach-in coolers. Observed employee's personal item in walk-in cooler not separated from other foods. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Southern Manor Retirement Inn, 1532 Fair Road

▲ Score: 94

Observed can opener blade covered in debris and crusted. Observed sanitizer in the 3-compartment sink not testing at proper ppm concentration. Observed single-use containers being used as food storage. Observed food debrs in microwaves. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Willingway, 311 Jones Mill Road

▲ Score: 96

Observed food debris in walk-in coolers. Observed light coming into facility from the bottom of the back door. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Zaxby's, 1605 Chandler Road

▲ Score: 94

Observed personal drink on food contact surfaces. All employee drinks must have a designated area. Observed debris build-up under shelves in walk-in cooler and freezer. Observed debris throughout. Inspector: Smith.





Sept. 29

➤ Coconut Thai Cuisine, 7 College Plaza

▲ Score: 91

Observed personal drink without proper lid and straw in kitchen. Observed food uncovered while not in use. Observed debris build-up throughout. Observed personal item (cell phone) on prep-top surface. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Cool Beanz Espresso Bar, 19 East Vine Street

▲ Score: 96

Observed sanitation concentration not at proper concentration levels; corrected on-site. Inspector: Smith.

➤ El Rinconcito, 2 College Plaza

▲ Score: 90

Observed personal drink without lid and straw in kitchen (water bottle). Observed personal drink in kitchen near prep-top. All employees' drinks must be in designated area away from foods. Observed food uncovered on prep-top not covered while not in use (rice and queso); corrected on-site. Observed food in walk-in uncovered while not in use (beans). Observed food uncovered in reach-in freezer (broccoli) and reach-in cooler (cheese). Inspector: Smith.

➤ Heavenly Ham, 607 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 92

Observed sanitizer buckets missing proper concentration of sanitizer. Observed boxes stored on floor in walk-in freezer. Observed debris on microwave plate in kitchen. Inspector: Laura Moore.

➤ Loc's Chicken & Waffles, 480 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 90

Observed debris in microwave. Observed organic matter on ice machine shield. Clean all food contact surfaces. Observed toxic substances in food-contact area. All toxic substances must be properly stored. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Statesboro Sweets and Cafe, 107 East Parrish Street Unit C

▲ Score: 86

Observed hand-washing sink in food prep area blocked with used rags. Hand sinks are for hand-washing only. Observed hand-washing sink in kitchen not operable. Observed food debris in microwave. Clean food contact surface. Observed chicken thawing improperly in meat prep sink. Cold running water, microwaving or refrigeration must be used when thawing foods. Observed plates not inverted on shelf. Observed Cool Whip container being used to store pimento cheese. Observed crumbs in bottom of mini oven in kitchen. Observed personal drink stored in walk-in cooler on shelf with food. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Three Tree Coffee Trolley, 441 South Main Street Suite 1A

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Moore.





Sept. 30

➤ Heritage Inn & Rehabilitation, 307 Jones Mill Road

▲ Score: 96

Observed organic matter on can opener blade. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Mattie Lively Elementary School, 204 Debbie Drive

▲ Score: 96

Observed food debris on can opener blade. Clean food contact surface. Observed food debris in microwaves. Clean food contact surfaces. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Panda Express, Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 94

Observed dented can. Observed single-use items without plastic sleeve to protect lip/mouth surfaces. Observed water holding on floor in front of walk-in freezer. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Panera Bread, 810 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 90

Observed food stored uncovered. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed cups stored without plastic protective sleeve. All single-service items must be stored to protect lip/mouth contact surfaces. Observed debris on freezer floor. Observed hole in wall. Repair ASAP. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Rolling Monkey, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 174

Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.

➤ Wingz University, 407 Fair Road

▲ Score: 90

Observed uncovered cheese in cooler and uncovered bacon bits on table. Observed coolers/freezers without internal thermometers. Observed grease build-up under shelves and behind equipment. Replace shield at light in kitchen area. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.









— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward



