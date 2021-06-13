Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in May and June by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





May 6

➤ Kelipi and Palikonu's Hawaiian Shave Ice, dba ABC Vending Inc. Mobile Unit, 12487 Daisy Nevils Highway, Claxton

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Laura Moore.

➤ Pineland Bulloch Adult Day Services/New Beginnings, 515 Denmark Street Suite 1800

▲ Score: 99

Observed mop standing in stagnant water. Inspector: LaRon Randall.





May 10

➤ Eagle Health & Rehabilitation, 405 South College Street

▲ Score: 99

Observed employees' items mixed with facility's items. Inspector: Randall.





May 13

➤ El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 103 Parker Avenue, Brooklet

▲ Score: 83

Observed foods in hot-hold and in coolers stored uncovered. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed foods in cooler not at proper temperatures; corrected on-site. Observed wiping cloths not properly stored; corrected on-site. Observed cutting boards not smooth and easily cleanable. Inspector: Randall.





May 17

➤ Splash in the Boro, P.O. Box 408

▲ Score: 96

Freezers missing temperature measuring devices. Do not allow ice scoop handle to contact ice. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Splash In The Boro TIki Hut, 1388 Highway 24 East

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.

➤ Splashy's Sandwich Shoppe, 1388 Highway 24 East

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.





June 1

➤ Cool Beanz Espresso Bar, 19 East Vine Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.





June 2

➤ El Sombrero # 10, 600 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 89

Observed foods not in use uncovered. Observed cutting surfaces no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Observed food debris in the bottom of reach-in cooler. Observed flies in kitchen. Inspector: Randall.





— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward



