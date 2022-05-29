Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in April by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





April 1

➤ Downtown Nutrition, 11 North Main Street

▲ Score: 99

Observed reach-in cooler with an internal temperature of 48-50 degrees F. No potentially-hazardous foods present. Inspector: LaRon Randall.

➤ Mel's Lunchbox and Catering, 80 Lanier Road, Pembroke

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.

➤ Peachtree Hams & Cafe, 607 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 99

Observed minor debris on floor in walk-in cooler. Inspector: Laura Robinson.





April 4

➤ Boro Sno, 413 South Main Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Robinson.





April 6

➤ Baby CJ's Rib Shack & BBQ, 27320 Highway 80 Portal

▲ Score: 92

Observed bleach cleaning solution stored on food prep area surface. Chemicals must be stored in designated place away from food and food contact surfaces. Observed food stored on floor in walk-in cooler. All food items must be stored at least six inches off the floor. Observed cups without handles used as scoop in sugar. All scoops must be handled and stored so handle is not in contact with food and scoop is protected from contamination. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

April 7

➤ Eagle Creek Brewing Company, 106 Savannah Avenue

▲ Score: 78

Observed black organic matter on ice machine shield. Clean routinely to prevent accumulations. Observed reach-in/prep top cooler not holding internal temperature of 41 degrees F or below. Foods checked: cheese (51 degrees F), tomato (52 degrees F) and cheese (53 degrees F). Discard foods and repair/replace cooler. Observed foods in boxes stored on floor. All food items and food prep items must be stored six inches from floor. Observed absorbent curtain used as door to kitchen. Observed organic matter/debris on shelving. Observed debris on floors, walls and ceilings. Clean kitchen thoroughly. Observed excessive wear to paint/coating on kitchen floor. Observed damage to seal on door to exterior. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Morrison Health Care Food Service at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, 1499 Fair Road

▲ Score: 90

Observed foods in reach-in cooler in dining/service area not holding temperature of 41 degrees F or below: yogurt (51 degrees F) and milk (50 degrees F). Discard foods and discontinue use until repaired/replaced. Call Laura to recheck cooler. Observed debris in bottom of reach-in freezer on front cook line. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Tandoor & Tap, 40 East Main Street

▲ Score: 92

Observed foods in reach-in cooler and around kitchen uncovered. All foods shall be covered when not in use. Observed potentially-hazardous foods missing date markings. All potentially-hazardous foods must be date-marked and discarded after seven days. Advised to discard undated potentially-hazardous foods. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Uncle Shug's On Main, 434 South Main Street

▲ Score: 90

Dishwasher high-temp rinse only at 118 degrees F. Have machine serviced and do not use until repaired. Use 3-compartment sink to wash, rinse, sanitize until repaired/replaced. Plumbing work needed on hand-washing sink, prep sink and 3-compartment sink. Drains should not drip to floor. Hand-washing sink needs to be plumbed to a drain, not to the floor. Grease build-up behind fryers and under equipment. Clean all floors/walls/ceilings. Repair broken/missing tiles throughout kitchen, including coving (baseboards). Observed flies in kitchen. Kitchen exterior door needs to be weather-stripped to prevent vermin entry. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Vandy's BBQ, 22 West Vine Street

▲ Score: 84

Observed bottled water and several foam drinking cups in food prep areas. All employees' drinks shall have a lid and straw and be stored in designated area away from food/food contact surfaces. Observed chicken cold-holding at 56 degrees F; food discarded. Observed pork hot-holding at 121 degrees F. Observed wet wiping cloths throughout kitchen. Wiping cloths shall be stored in sanitizing solution between uses or moved to soiled laundry. Inspector: Jump.

April 8

➤ Uncle Shug's, 12399 Highway 301 South Suite A

▲ Score: 91

Organic matter on drink machine nozzles. Observed food debris on floors in walk-in cooler. Observed grease/food debris on floors. Observed multiple flies in the kitchen. Inspector: Randall.





April 11

➤ Mattie Lively Elementary School, 204 Debbie Drive

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.





April 13

➤ Soyumi, 727 Buckhead Drive ▲ Score: 78

Observed organic build-up in ice machine. Empty/clean/sanitize on a schedule to prevent build-up. Observed soups hot-holding below 135 degrees F. All potentially-hazardous foods must be held above 135 degrees F. Observed sushi rice with no time stamps holding at 93 degrees F. Must have both start and discard time on sticker. Observed multiple re-packaged items in walk-in cooler not properly labelled with common name and date. Observed single-use containers used as scoops for batter. Observed food debris buildup and water accumulation in bottom of prep-top and reach-in coolers. All shelves and counters need to be wiped. Observed excessive greasy build-up on walls and floors. Employee bathroom fan inoperable. Observed kitchen back door propped open and needs to be weather-stripped. Door must be kept closed and have a tight-fitting seal to prevent pests. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Top's China Express, 1100 Brampton Avenue Suite B

▲ Score: 94

Store cloths in sanitizer between uses. Observed food scoop handles in contact with food. Observed deeply-grooved cutting boards no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Keep all personal items in designated area. Inspector: Randall.





April 18

➤ China One, 400 Parker Avenue Suite 400, Brooklet

▲ Score: 94

Observed some foods not in use and stored that were uncovered. Clean rice cooker. Do not allow personal items around food items. Inspector: Brad Wiggins.

➤ El Sombrero #10, 600 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 90

Cover all food items unless they are being cooled down from prepping or cooking. Store cleaners away from all food/dishes. Inspector: Wiggins.





April 19

➤ Langston Chapel, Langston Chapel Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed food debris on floors. Inspector: Randall.

➤ The Coffee Cart, 1499 Fair Road

▲ Score: 82

Hand sink must operate; cannot operate without hand sink. Facility must close until repaired. Observed creamer held at room temperature. Corrected on-site; product discarded. Inspector: Wiggins.

➤ Uncle Shug's Bar-B-Q Place, 105 Highway 80 East, Brooklet

▲ Score: 90

Observed food build-up on potato slicer, tomato slicer, can opener from last night. All food contact surfaces including equipment and utensils must be washed/rinsed/sanitized at least every four hours during use. When cooling meats back down, protect from contamination but do not place tight fitting lids until product reaches 41 degrees F or lower. Thermometer must be placed in each cooler and be accurate. Back door needs weather-stripping to keep pests out of kitchen. Inspector: Jump.



