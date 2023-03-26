Restaurant inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in February and March by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Feb. 22

➤ Arby's, 622 Fair Road

▲ Score: 90

Observed organic buildup along the ice baffle of the ice machine in the main kitchen and the lobby area. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 03/02. Observed food debris at bottom of the reach-in coolers. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 02/25. Observed multiple damaged ceiling tiles throughout the facility. Observed damaged floor in the walk-in cooler. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Correct by 02/25. Inspector: Quentin Smith.

➤ CookOut Statesboro Inc., 550 Fair Road

▲ Score: 93

Observed missing internal thermometers in walk-in freezer. Observed significant leak at hand sink; must be repaired. Observed missing ceiling tiles. Observed walls in need of cleaning. Observed buildup and debris on floors in walk-in freezer and kitchen. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Lucky Garden, 581 Northside Drive East Unit 111/112

▲ Score: 93

Observed multiple foods uncovered in walk-in and reach-in coolers. Foods must be covered unless actively cooling; corrected on-site. Observed raw chicken thawing in still water. Thawing may be done under refrigeration, under cool running water or during the cooking process. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Moe's Southwest Grill, 608 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 97

Observed single-use cups without proper protection for lip/mouth contact surface. Keep plastic sleeve when storing cups. Observed worn and grooved cutting boards; must be smooth and easily cleanable. Observed buildup and food debris on griddles/equipment. Observed buildup on shelves under tables in rear. Observed buildup on floors under and around equipment. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.





Feb. 23

➤ Dairy Queen, 2191 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 91

Observed heavy debris on ice/drink dispensers in lobby area. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 03/05. Observed concentration of sanitizer reading below acceptable ppm. Corrected on-site; person in charge re-made sanitizer bucket at correct ppm. A quaternary ammonium compound solution shall have a minimum temperature of 75 degrees F (24ºC), have a concentration as specified in DPH Rule 511-6-1-.07(6)(g) and as indicated by the manufacturer’s use directions included in the labeling and be used only in water with 500 ppm hardness or less or in water having a hardness no greater than specified by the EPA-registered label use instructions. Corrected on-site. Observed debris inside the reach-in freezer and walk-in freezer. Observed debris covering equipment in kitchen. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 02/26. Observed multiple light bulbs out or missing under ventilation hood in main kitchen. The light intensity shall be at least 50 foot candles (540 lux) at a surface where a food service employee is working with food or working with utensils or equipment such as knives, slicers, grinders or saws where employee safety is a factor. Correct by 02/26. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Sugar Magnolia Coffeehouse, 100 Brampton Avenue Suite 1J

▲ Score: 99

Observed minor debris on counter. Inspector: Laura Robinson.





Feb. 24

➤ Chick-fil-A Of Statesboro, 352 East Northside Drive

▲ Score: 98

Clean exterior and door handles of coolers and breading station. Clean floors under/behind equipment and fryers. Repair leak near water heater. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Dingus Magees, 3 Georgia Avenue

▲ Score: 94

Observed chest freezer without thermometer. Observed food scoops without handles. Observed build-up and food debris on floors. Observed buildup and dirt on floors of walk-in freezer. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Hopeulikit BBQ & Market Place, 21266 Highway 80 West

▲ Score: 99

Observed employee drink stored above food prep station/surfaces. Observed employee item stored above food items in main kitchen. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly stored employee items. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Jimmy John Subs, 100 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 90

Facility does not have a certified food safety manager (CFSM). E-mail CFSM certification to health authority within 15 days. Observed bread stored uncovered on racks with no overhead protection. Observed organic matter buildup in ice machine. Wash, rinse and sanitize food contact surfaces regularly to prevent organic accumulations. Observed organic matter on soda and tea nozzles. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Orient Express, 15 University Plaza

▲ Score: 83

Observed raw chicken above raw ribs in reach-in cooler. Observed raw shrimp stored above wontons in prep cooler. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly stored food items. Food shall be protected from cross-contamination by separating raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding and display from raw ready-to-eat food, including other raw animal food such as fish for sushi or molluscan shellfish or other raw ready-to-eat food such as fruits and vegetables and cooked ready-to-eat food. Corrected on-site. Observed no sanitizer in facility. Upon request, person in charge was unable to provided sanitizer. After being cleaned, equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be sanitized in hot water manual operations by immersion for at least 30 seconds in water at a temperature of 171 degrees F (77°C) or above; or hot water mechanical operations by being cycled through equipment that is set up as specified under subsections (6)(e), (l), and (m) of this rule and achieving a utensil surface temperature of 160 degrees F (71ºC) as measured by an irreversible registering temperature indicator; or chemical manual or mechanical operations, including the application of sanitizing chemicals by immersion, manual swabbing, brushing or pressure-spraying methods, using a solution as specified under subsection (6)(n) of this rule. Contact times shall be consistent with those on EPA-registered label use instructions. Correct by 02/27. Debris at bottom of reach-in freezer. Observed stained, unclean shelving for dry storage. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 02/27. Observed walls unclean and covered with debris. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Correct by 02/27. Observed employee items stored above food prep areas and surfaces. Designate areas for employee activity to protect from contamination. Correct by 02/27. Observed ventilation filters covered with grease and debris buildup. Intake and exhaust air ducts shall be cleaned and filters changed so they are not a source of contamination by dust, dirt, and other materials. Correct by 02/27. Inspector: Smith





Feb. 27

➤ Coconut Thai Cuisine, 7 College Plaza

▲ Score: 82

Observed cooked duck stored with raw tuna. Observed raw lobster tail and raw beef stored above veggies and ready-to-eat items. Observed raw chicken above green beans. Observed raw chicken above veggie spring rolls. Food shall be protected from cross-contamination by separating raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding and display from raw ready-to-eat food, including other raw animal food such as fish for sushi or molluscan shellfish or other raw ready-to-eat food such as fruits and vegetables, and cooked ready-to-eat food. Correct by 02/28. Observed multiple items -- prepped vegetables and food items -- stored without proper overhead protection to prevent contamination. Observed cooked noodles stored on dirty container. Observed rice containers stored on floor. Food shall be protected from contamination by storing the food: in a clean, dry location; where it is not exposed to splash, dust or other contamination and at least 6 inches (15 cm) above the floor. Correct by 03/02. Observed food debris accumulated inside reach-in coolers and outside equipment in kitchen. Observed debris accumulated on non-food contact surfaces (i.e., dry storage shelving). Non-food contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 03/0. Observed rodent droppings in facility near dishwashing area. Request treatment from a licensed pest control operator and submit documentation to local health authority. The presence of insects, rodents and other pests shall be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises by routinely inspecting incoming shipments of food and supplies; routinely inspecting the premises for evidence of pests; using methods, if pests are found, such as trapping devices or other means of pest control as specified under subsections (6)(e), (6)(m), and (6)(n) of this rule; and eliminating harborage conditions. Correct by 03/02. Inspector: Smith.





Feb. 28

➤ Chipotle Mexican Grill, 170 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 98

Observed food debris in bottom of reach-in coolers. Observed water and debris on counters. Observed accumulation of empty boxes on floors in back of house. Accumulation of empty boxes on floors in back of house. Observed excessive water and debris on floors throughout. Observed minor grease buildup on vent hood covers. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Eagle Creek Brewing Company, 106 Savannah Avenue

▲ Score: 87

Observed potentially non-hazardous food products (raw beef, raw chicken, raw pork) and bar cooler ambient cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food items. Repair/replace reach-in cooler. Time/temperature-control for safety food shall be Corrected on-site; person in charge properly stored scoop. During pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in the food with their handles above the top of the food and the container. Corrected on-site. Observed debris at the bottom of reach-in freezer and outside of fryers. Observed liquids throughout bottom of beer coolers. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 03/03. Observed damaged walls in facility. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Correct by 03/03. Observed debris covering ventilation hood filters. Intake and exhaust air ducts shall be cleaned and filters changed so they are not a source of contamination by dust, dirt and other materials. Correct by 03/03. Observed employee items stored on prep tables while actively prepping food. Designate areas for employee activity to prevent contamination; corrected on-site. Inspector: Smith.

➤ El Sombrero #14, 879 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 92

Observed dishwasher with no detectible level of sanitizer. Have dishwasher repaired and use 3-compartment sink until dishwasher is sanitizing properly; corrected on-site. Observed bowl used as scoop in bulk food storage. Scoops must be handled and stored to protect from contamination; corrected on-site. Observed wet stacking dishes/cookware. Must be air-dried before storage. Observed live roach in kitchen area. Corrective action: request additional service from pest control and submit receipt to health department. Inspector: Jump.





March 1

➤ Surcheros Fresh Mex, 885 Arch Way

▲ Score: 92

Observed debris on can opener blade. Clean food contact surfaces regularly to prevent accumulations. Observed foods prepped 03/01 in walk-in cooler with lids tightly sealed to cool. Leave foods uncovered to cool to 41 degrees F or below before covering. Observed minor debris on floor in walk-in cooler. Inspector: Robinson.





March 2

➤ Krystal, 781 Brannen Road

▲ Score: 98

Observed damaged tiles in walk-in cooler/freezer. Observed minor debris on equipment. Observed minor debris on floors throughout. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Mattie Lively Elementary School, 204 Debbie Drive

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Smith.

➤ Pizza Hut #34717, 860 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 96

Observed foods stored in walk-in cooler in single-use plastic bag. Observed damage to bottom of door frame on walk-in cooler. Observed seals on glass doors to walk-in cooler not properly sealing. Observed dust and debris on shelving in walk-in cooler. Observed food debris on shelving in food prep area. Observed debris on equipment. Observed excessive debris on floors throughout. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Vera's Kitchen, 2855 Northside Drive West

▲ Score: 96

Observed that food safety manager certification was expired. Food service establishments shall have in its employ a certified food safety manager (CFSM) as specified in paragraph (b) of this subsection to ensure food safety is being managed within the food service establishment during all hours of operation as specified within paragraph (d) of this subsection. Correct by 03/12. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Wing Maxx, 127 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 94

All potentially-hazardous foods must be marked with common name and 7-day discard date. Observed single-service cups not stored six inches above floor. Vent hood overdue for cleaning/servicing. Observed excessive grease buildup. Have vent hood professionally serviced quarterly and keep clean between. Light in walk-in cooler needs to be replaced. Inspector: Jump.





March 3

➤ Captain D's Restaurant, 304 South Main Street

▲ Score: 93

Observed soiled towel in hand sink. Hand sinks are to be used only for hand-washing. Corrected on-site; towel moved to dirty laundry. Observed cup used as scoop in bulk food storage. Scoops must be handled and stored to prevent food contamination. Observed food debris/accumulations inside coolers, on cooler doors and handles. Clean walls/floors, under/behind equipment and fryers. Observed heavy grease buildup and dripping on vent hood. Vent hood should be professionally serviced quarterly and kept clean between. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Ruby Tuesday #3191, 195 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 93

Observed eggs in reach-in cooler with discard date 03/02. Corrected on-site; foods discarded. Observed pasta salad in reach-in cooler with discard date of 03/01. Corrected on-site; foods discarded. Observed leaking faucet at hand sink by door in kitchen. Observed water/debris on floors in kitchen. Observed light cover not securely attached above prep line. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Taco Bell #9923, 729 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 97

Observed single-use cup being used as scoop and reused. Single-service and single-use articles may not be reused. Correct by 03/06. Observed debris around equipment, on shelving and at bottom of coolers and freezers. Observed ice buildup in walk-in freezer. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by: 03/06. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Zaxby's, 1605 Chandler Road

▲ Score: 92

Observed empty soap dispenser at hand sink. Corrected on-site; soap refilled. Observed organic buildup on ice chute and soda nozzles of Freestyle machine. Schedule cleanings often enough to keep clean. Inspector: Jump.





March 8

➤ Kickback Shack Mobile, 3190 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 100(New)

No violations upon inspection. Inspector: Robinson.





March 10

➤ Laura's Kitchen, 107 East Parrish Street Suite C

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Robinson.