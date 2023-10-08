Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in August by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Sept. 20

➤ The Clubhouse Family Entertainment Center/ Spikes Sports Grill, 2704 Old Register Road

▲ Score: 97

Observed flies in the kitchen. Correct by 09/29. Inspector: Jump.

Sept. 21

Pizza Hut #34717, 860 Buckhead Drive Score: 96

Observed broken handle closure on warming cabinet. Observed back door propped open. Must be kept shut with no visible light from outside to prevent pest intrusion. Inspector: Jump.

Sept. 22

➤ Seasons Of Japan, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 8 ▲ Score: 84

Observed sushi grade tuna cold-holding with internal temperature of 46 degrees F. Corrected on-site; tuna discarded. Observed shrimp sauce portion cups with no date-marking. All time/temperature control for safety foods must be labelled with 7-day discard date. Corrected on-site. Observed expired half-full mayo container -- exp. 9/18/22 -- in walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; mayo discarded. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Taco Bell #9923, 729 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 97

Observed debris around equipment, on shelving and at bottom of coolers and freezers. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Observed excessive buildup under shelving and equipment. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Waffle House #910, 446 South Main Street

▲ Score: 92

Observed steel wool detergent pads stored above utensils, dishware and food. Corrected on-site; chemicals moved to appropriate location and soiled dishware moved to 3-compartment sink. Observed dishwasher with no detergent; corrected on-site. Observed back door propped open and flies present in food storage area. Inspector: Jump.

Sept. 25

➤ Mattie Lively Elementary School, 204 Debbie Drive

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Jump.