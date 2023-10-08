By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Restaurant Inspections
Compiled from reports from the Bulloch County Health Department
Restaurant
Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in August by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.


Sept. 20

➤ The Clubhouse Family Entertainment Center/ Spikes Sports Grill, 2704 Old Register Road  

▲ Score: 97

Observed flies in the kitchen. Correct by 09/29. Inspector: Jump.

Sept. 21

Pizza Hut #34717, 860 Buckhead Drive  Score: 96

Observed broken handle closure on warming cabinet. Observed back door propped open. Must be kept shut with no visible light from outside to prevent pest intrusion. Inspector: Jump.

Sept. 22

➤ Seasons Of Japan, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 8  ▲ Score: 84

Observed sushi grade tuna cold-holding with internal temperature of 46 degrees F. Corrected on-site; tuna discarded. Observed shrimp sauce portion cups with no date-marking. All time/temperature control for safety foods must be labelled with 7-day discard date. Corrected on-site. Observed expired half-full mayo container -- exp. 9/18/22 -- in walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; mayo discarded. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Taco Bell #9923, 729 Northside Drive East  

▲ Score: 97

Observed debris around equipment, on shelving and at bottom of coolers and freezers. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Observed excessive buildup under shelving and equipment. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Waffle House #910, 446 South Main Street  

▲ Score: 92

Observed steel wool detergent pads stored above utensils, dishware and food. Corrected on-site;  chemicals moved to appropriate location and soiled dishware moved to 3-compartment sink. Observed dishwasher with no detergent; corrected on-site. Observed back door propped open and flies present in food storage area. Inspector: Jump.

Sept. 25

➤ Mattie Lively Elementary School, 204 Debbie Drive  

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Jump.

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter