Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in August by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Aug. 2

➤ McDonald's, 611 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 90

Observed dairy cold-holding at 45 degrees F. Corrected on-site; dairy discarded. Do not use cooler for dairy until cooler is repaired and inspected. Call health department at (912) 764-5969 for inspection once repaired. Correct by 08/03. Observed food debris on shelves. Clean often enough to prevent accumulations. Inspector: Aaron Jump.





Aug. 3

➤ Checkers, 81 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 96

Observed organic buildup in soda nozzles. Wash/rinse/sanitize with frequency that prevents buildup. Corrected on-site; person in charge took nozzles to 3-compartment sink to clean. Inspector: Jump.





Aug. 8

➤ Seasons Of Japan, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 8 ▲ Score: 78

Observed cooked chicken from previous day cold-holding in walk-in cooler with internal temperature of 51 degrees F. Observed thawed shrimp cold-holding with tight fitting lids and stacked three bins high with internal temperature of 54 degrees F. Corrected on-site; out-of-temp foods discarded.

Observed shrimp and broccoli hot-holding with internal temperature of 121 degrees F. Corrected on-site; food was reheated to 166 degrees F.

Observed rice held in sushi machine with internal temperature of 105 degrees F. Rice must either be held at 135 degrees F or above, or if using time as a public health control instead of temperature control, you must have a written policy in the establishment that has been submitted to the health department for review and approval. Food must be 135 degrees F or higher when removed from temperature control. The food must be marked with a 4-hour discard time and then discarded after the time passes. Advised to discard out-of-temp untimed food. Corrected on-site; rice discarded.

Observed multiple potentially-hazardous foods with no date labels. At time of opening or prep, all potentially-hazardous foods are to be marked with a 7-day discard date by which the item must be consumed, sold or discarded. Fish must be properly cooled to 41 degrees F or below after prep and before placed into cold-hold for service in prep-top.

Observed chicken thawing in buss tub on lower shelf in kitchen. Thawing must be under refrigeration or in cool running water and internal temperature shall not be above 41 degrees F. One bag of chicken was at 31 degrees F, one bag at 57 degrees F and one bag at 63 degrees F. Corrected on-site; out-of-temp chicken discarded.

Observed in-use utensils stored with handles in contact with food. Observed employee's personal items (phone and car keys) stored on food contact surface. Inspector: Jump.





Aug. 14

➤ Boro Bagel Company, 23 South Main Street

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Quentin Smith.





Aug. 15

➤ Stilson Cafe, 8286 Highway 80 East, Brooklet

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Laura Robinson.









Aug. 17

➤ Little Caesars #358, 331 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 89

Observed pepperoni pizza hot-holding below 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; : person in charge discarded pizza. Observed buildup/debris on walls and floors in main kitchen area.

Observed damaged ceiling tiles in facility. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Correct by 08/20. Inspector: Smith.





Aug. 18

➤ Forest Heights Country Club, 3772 Country Club Road

▲ Score: 96

Observed minor debris on wall and floors. Observed areas of wall not in good condition. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Correct by: 08/22. Observed fly activity throughout kitchen area. The presence of insects, rodents and other pests shall be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises. Correct by 08/28. Inspector: Smith.



