Restaurant inspections in Bulloch County

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in December by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Dec. 2

➤ 168 Chinese Kitchen, 456 South Main Street

▲ Score: 73

Observed food uncovered in reach-in cooler and freezer. If partially-cooking foods, you must have a process for cooling and reheating. Foods must be cooled to 70 degrees F within two hours and to 41 degrees F within four hours and foods must be reheated to 165 degrees F. Additionally, temperatures must be monitored and documented. Observed shrimp in reach-in cooler at 55 degrees F. Rice scoops stored in stagnant water. Water must be flowing or held at 135 degrees F or above. Inadequate lighting in walk-in cooler; cannot see in half of cooler. Live cock roach in kitchen. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Southern Palace, 224 South Main Street

▲ Score: 71

Food handler washed hands without removing gloves while handling raw meats. Employees' drinks with no lid/straw stored on food prep surface while working with food. Dishwasher not sanitizing dishes. Food service employees wearing watches while preparing ready-to-eat foods. Rice scoops stored in stagnant water. If stored in water, it must be flowing or held at 135 degrees F. Excessive build-up on equipment in kitchen. Floor drains back up at several locations in kitchen. Advised to repair immediately and will return to inspect tomorrow. Correct by: 12/03/2021. Clean floors, walls, ceilings. Observed dead cock roaches on kitchen shelves and on clean stored plates. Observed damaged screens, open window with no screen and roof access hatch unsealed where vermin could enter. Inspector: Jump.

Reinspection score: 80 (Dec. 6)

Observed grime and build-up on knives and utensils hanging on magnet in food prep area. Observed bins of white and brown cooked rice stored in walk-in with no labels or date-marking. Advised to discard any undated foods. Observed oven cleaner being dispensed as detergent in the dishwasher. Observed leaking, spraying faucet at prep sink and leaking drain from 3-compartment sink discharging to floor. Repair plumbing. Observed flour on floor and spider webs on walls in dry storage room and throughout kitchen. Clean floors, walls, ceilings. Observed unsealed roof access hatch where vermin could enter. Observed dead cockroach on floor in dry storage room. Inspector: Jump.

➤ The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 201 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 96

Observed expired dairy product stored in walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Uncle Shug's On Main, 434 South Main Street

▲ Score: 92

Observed employee wash hands in 3-compartment sink. Observed storage of food container on walk-in cooler floor and storage of food on freezer floor. Food was taken off the floor. Observed multiple food contact surfaces that needed to be cleaned. Inspector: LaRon Randall.

➤ Waffle House #935, 609 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 73

Observed hash browns stored in contact with liquid debris in bottom of reach-in cooler. Advised to discard food. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Observed uncovered foods in reach-in cooler in kitchen. Observed dishwasher not reaching designated temperature of 165 degrees F. Manager was told and will be using 3-compartment sink until fixed. They will be calling the health department once fixed. Observed dirty coffee mugs on rack where clean mugs are stored for use. Observed improper storage of wiping rag on counter. Wet rags should be stored in sanitizing solution. Observed clean plates stored unprotected from contamination on food service counter. Invert plates or use dummy plate to protect. Observed debris on bottom and door jamb area of several reach-in coolers. Observed broken drain pipe under dish sink leaking on floor and covered in mold. Repair plumbing. Observed excessive debris throughout kitchen. Clean floors, walls, ceilings. Observed gap at bottom of rear entry door where vermin could enter. Replace weather strip. Inspector: Jump.

Reinspection score: 92 (Dec. 9)

Observed uncovered gravy and in-use waffle batter. Observed juice cup being used as a scoop and in contact with food product (sugar.) Observed employees' personal drinks stored next to to-go items. Observed employee's personal drink stored on shelf with to-go items. All employee items must be stored in designated area. Inspector: Jump.





Dec. 7

➤ Eagle Health & Rehabilitation, 405 South College Street

▲ Score: 99

Observed leak in fan in reach-in cooler at back of kitchen. Observed sticky spill in kitchen from juice machine. Corrected on-site; food service employee cleaned floor where spill occurred. Inspector: Laura Moore.

➤ Hampton Inn Statesboro, 350 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Moore.

➤ Paul's Catering & Bartending Services, 48 Hill Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Moore.

➤ Southern City Lounge, 25 West Main Street

▲ Score: 99

Observed food debris in bottom of reach-in freezer and in microwave. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Westwood Healthcare & Rehabilitation, 101 Stockyard Road

▲ Score: 92

Observed crust and/or black organic matter on can opener blade. Observed wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer/storage in between uses. Observed ceiling damage in dry storage and kitchen. Inspector: Randall.





Dec. 8

➤ Fordham’s Farmhouse, 23657 Highway 80 East

▲ Score: 81

Observed foods uncovered when not in use. Cover all foods when not in use. Observed build-up on can opener blade and ice machine. Observed fish and chicken not at the proper temperature of 41 degrees F or below; corrected on-site. Observed meat stored on ice without proper contamination precautions. Observed thank you bags being used as food storage. Observed food debris accumulated in bottom of walk-in cooler/reach-in cooler/walk-in freezer/reach-in freezer. Observed grease build-up on vent hood covers. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Georgia's Bed and Breakfast, 123 South Zetterower Street

▲ Score: 96

Employee’s certificate expired in 2020. Inspector: Jump.

➤ GSU Eagle Dining Services-Dining Commons, 10 Georgia Avenue

▲ Score: 90

Observed "secret sauce" stored in reach-in past discard date of 12/6/21. Observed two unopened cartons of half and half with an expiration date of 11/8/21. Observed pizza utensils stored in stagnant water. Talked about using time for between use utensil storage. Observed tongs' handle in contact with tortillas. Observed food debris in bottom of food warmers. Observed broken/missing floor tiles in walk-in. Inspector: Jump.





Dec. 9

➤ Dingus Magees, 3 Georgia Avenue

▲ Score: 82

Observed moldy mushrooms in walk-in cooler. Observed potentially-hazardous foods held over 24 hours without 7-day discard dates. Observed out-of-date milk. Observed worn deeply-grooved cutting boards; must be smooth and easily cleanable. Observed build-up of grease/food debris on equipment, griddle, fryers and warmers. Observed grease, dirt and food debris on floors. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ Southern Social, 125 Gata Drive

▲ Score: 93

Observed mold in ice machine. Observed single-service items without protection from contamination. Observed worn, deeply-grooved cutting board. Observed dirt and debris on floors in walk-in cooler. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ The Blue Room, 1830 Chandler Road

▲ Score: 90

Observed dirty cutting board. Observed coolers/freezers without internal thermometers. Observed food scoops in flour without handles. Observed food debris in bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Observed grease, food debris under griddle. Observed floors with dirt, grease and food debris. Observed damage to ceiling in kitchen area. Inspector: Thomas.





Dec. 10

➤ Caribbean Feast, LLC, 214 Shuman Drive

▲ Score: 99

Observed food stains inside of oven. Inspector: Thomas.



