Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in March by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





March 1

➤ Baldino's, 1204 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 90

> Observed buildup on can opener blade and slicer. Corrected on-site; person in charge cleaned blade and slicer. Observed buildup and food debris on bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers and shelving for food storage. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Observed buildup and food debris on floors. Increase cleaning frequency. Correct by 03/04. Inspector: Quentin Smith.





March 4

➤ Boro Sno, Boro Sno (Base of Operation), Boro Sno Mobile, 413 South Main Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Laura Robinson.





March 7

➤ A Forceful Taste - Base of Operation, 432 South Main Street Suite A

▲ Score: 94

Observed water temperature below 100 degrees F. A hand-washing sink shall be equipped to provide tempered water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F (38 degrees C) through a mixing valve or combination faucet. Correct by 03/10. Observed food debris at bottom of reach-in freezer and cooler. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 03/10. Observed minor damage to wall and ceiling in facility. Observed debris on floor. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Correct by 03/10. Inspector: Smith.





March 12

➤ Sally Mae's Kitchen, 6979 Highway 67 Brooklet

▲ Score: 96

Observed tuna scoop stored in hand-washing sink. A hand-washing facility may not be used for purposes other than hand-washing. Corrected on-site. Observed scoops for potentially-hazardous foods stored in standing water. Scoops can be stored in food product with handle not in contact with food, on a clean/sanitized food contact surface or in water held at least 135 degrees F. Clean exterior of cooler doors and especially handles. Observed leak at hand-washing sink faucet and 3-compartment sink drain. Repair plumbing to operate as designed with both hot and cold water and no leaks. Correct by 03/22. Inspector: Aaron Jump.





March 13

➤ Captain D's Restaurant, 304 South Main Street

▲ Score: 89

Observed soiled rag in hand sink. Corrected on-site; rag removed. Observed dried grime on can opener blade and a heavy food buildup on microwave ceiling. Corrected on-site; ran opener blade was cleaned and sanitized. Observed ice machine baffle cracked/broken. Observed debris and buildup on reach-in cooler rack and racks in the walk-in cooler. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.

➤ Dolan's Bar-B-Que, 239 South Main Street

▲ Score: 83

Observed organic matter buildup on the ice machine baffle. Corrected on-site; owner cleaned and sanitized baffle. Observed tomatoes being cold-held in a prep top cooler at 50 degrees F. Corrected on-site; tomatoes discarded. Observed chicken and mac & cheese hot-holding in a warmer at temps below 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Observed improper cooling of stewed meat and cut strawberries. Both prepped on 3-12-24 with internal temps of 44 degrees F and closed lids collecting condensation. Observed facility without sanitizing test strips for three-compartment sink. Inspector: Konadu.





March 18

➤ Vino 1910 Wine Bar, LLC, 22 West Main Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Smith.