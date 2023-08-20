Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in July by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





July 10

➤ Shogun Hibachi Grill & Sushi Bar, 609 Brannen Street Unit #5

▲ Score: 83

Observed beef stored on prep surface with internal temperature of 67 degrees F. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Discussed proper cold-holding at 41 degrees F or below with manager. Observed multiple foods in reach-in cooler stored covered with plastic wrap. Foods should be stored uncovered while cooling. Observed foods stored in walk-in covered to cool. Observed debris on prep surfaces throughout. Observed debris on floors, walls, ceilings. Observed damage on bottom of walk-in cooler. Observed grease buildup on vent hood covers. Observed seal on back door in need of repair. Inspector: Laura Robinson.





July 18

➤ Fire Cannon, LLC, dba Firehouse Subs, 600 Brannen Street Suite B

▲ Score: 99

Repair men's toilet room door closer; must be kept closed at all times except for cleaning. Trash receptacles in toilet rooms must be properly covered. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Larry's Giant Subs, 701 Piedmont Loop

▲ Score: 98

Observed tuna scoop stored in tuna with handle in contact with food. Corrected on-site; scoop taken to be cleaned/sanitized. Trash receptacle in toilet room must be covered. Inspector: Jump.





July 19

➤ Bourbon Grill & More, 10 Statesboro Mall

▲ Score: 90

Observed dented cans stored in dry storage. Dented cans must be discarded or segregated to be returned to distributor. Observed disposable cups stored on floor. Must be stored six inches above floor. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Cook Out Statesboro, Inc., 550 Fair Road

▲ Score: 94

Observed food debris in reach-in coolers. Clean often enough to prevent accumulations. Observed leak at hand sink; must be repaired. Observed food debris on floor at fry station. Clean build-up on walls and equipment. Inspector: Jump.





July 20

➤ Elliano's Coffee Company, 598 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 93

Observed organic buildup inside ice machine. Wash/rinse/sanitize often enough to prevent accumulations. Correct by 7/27. Toilet room door must have auto-closure and be kept closed except for cleaning. Trash receptacle in toilet room must be covered. Inspector: Jump.

July 21

➤ Sugar Magnolia Coffeehouse, 100 Brampton Avenue Suite 1J

▲ Score: 96

Observed organic buildup inside soda nozzles and inside ice machine. Schedule cleaning often enough to prevent accumulation. Correct by 07/24. Inspector: Jump.

➤ The Tasty Crave, 200 Lanier Drive Suite 3

▲ Score: 82

Person in charge does not demonstrate knowledge of proper cold/hot-holding temperatures. Observed eggs and other items holding in cooler at 53 degrees F. All food from inside this cooler must be discarded. Do not use cooler until repaired and holding at or below 41 degrees F. Correct by: 07/24. Observed shrimp and sausage hot-holding at less than 35 degrees F. Corrected on-site; foods discarded. Must have accurate thermometers in each cooling unit and hot-holding unit. Correct by 07/24. Inspector: Jump.





July 24

➤ The Gardens at Southern Manor, 625 Gentilly Road

▲ Score: 81

Observed organic buildup inside ice machine. Follow manufacturer instructions to wash/rinse/sanitize machine often enough to prevent build-up. Correct by 07/31. Observed multiple potentially-hazardous foods stored in refrigerator door held above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; out-of-temp foods discarded. Each cooling unit must have accurate thermometer inside. Observed food debris and buildup inside reach-in cooler and freezers. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Jimmy John's, 100 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 85

No certified food safety manager (CFSM). Correct by 08/07. Observed organic buildup inside soda nozzles. Clean with frequency that prevents buildup. Observed milk in walk-in cooler with best by date of July 13. Corrected on-site; milk discarded. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Ole Times Buffet, 24033 Highway 80 East

▲ Score: 92

Observed food items uncovered in kitchen area unattended. During preparation, unpackaged food shall be protected from environmental sources of contamination. Correct by 07/27. Facility unable to provide test strips to test chemical sanitizer for sanitizer buckets and 3-compartment sink in facility. A test kit or other device that accurately measures the concentration in mg/L of sanitizing solutions shall be provided. Correct by 08/03. Observed food debris covering cooking equipment and inside of coolers. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Correct by 07/27. Observed debris on walls and floors. Observed excessive puddles of water in walk-in cooler. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Correct by 07/27.

Observed employee items/drinks throughout facility. Designate areas for employee activity to prevent contamination of food, equipment, utensils, linens and single-service articles. Correct by 07/27. Observed flies throughout kitchen area. The presence of insects, rodents and other pests shall be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises. Correct by 07/27. Inspector: Smith.

July 25

➤ Willingway, 311 Jones Mill Road

▲ Score: 93

Observed dishwasher operation with no detectible sanitizer. Corrected on-site; sanitizer replaced. Observed organic buildup inside ice machine. Schedule cleanings with frequency that prevents buildup. Correct by 07/31. Observed breakfast items stored in cold-holding with tightly fitted cling wrap without proper cooling to 41 degrees F. Protect from overhead contamination, but do not cover cooling foods until they reach 41 degrees F or below. Inspector: Jump.





July 26

➤ Moe's Southwest Grill, 608 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 76

Observed uncovered food items in prep area. Food must be covered when not in use. Observed potentially-hazardous food items held in walk-in cooler at above 41 degrees F. Observed salsa being held at salsa bar above 41 degrees F. Observed food item improperly thawing on table. Observed food scoop handles stored in contact with food item. Observed buildup in bottom of reach-in warmer. Observed significant water buildup in bottom of reach-in cooler. Observed buildup and food debris on shelves that make lines on tables and griddles/fryers (equipment). Observed buildup and food debris on floors. Observed flies in kitchen area. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, 526 Fair Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed food debris/buildup in bottom of oven. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Wendy's, 500 Fair Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed spills in bottom of reach-in cooler. Inspector: Thomas.





July 28

➤ Chipotle Mexican Grill, 170 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 91

Observed chicken hot-holding with an internal temperature of 118 degrees F. Corrected on site, chicken reheated to 165 degrees F. Inspector: Jump.

➤ El Sombrero #14, 879 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 96

Observed organic buildup inside ice machine. Clean with frequency that prevents buildup. Deep clean required. Remove all ice, wash/rinse/sanitize. Correct by 07/31. Inspector: Jump.





July 31

➤ Jersey Mike's Subs, 721 South Main Street

▲ Score: 90

Observed uncovered seasonings and some powder labeled “cookies” in dry storage. Observed boxes of tomatoes, soda BIBs, boxes of chips stored on floor. Everything must be stored six inches above floor. Walk-in freezer needs repairing. It cannot be allowed to drip from the condenser. Call when repaired. Correct by 08/14. Test strips are required for any sanitizer used on food contact surfaces. Correct by 08/04. Trash can in men’s room needs to be covered with a lid. Trash is piled all around dumpster. Trash must be picked up more frequently or get a larger dumpster to accommodate. Trash littered around attracts pests. Floors need to be cleaned throughout restaurant. Call Aaron with questions at (912) 764-5969. Inspector: Jump.